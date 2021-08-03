Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Last Chance To Power Up Your Start Up

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: Generator

Time is running out to Power Up Your Startup with 12 months free office space worth more than $90K up for grabs.

This is the last week to enter your ‘start-up, scale-up or early-stage’ enterprise into the competition where two lucky Kiwi businesses will win a spot in one of Generator’s strategic Auckland or Wellington CBD locations.

There have been 32 entries so far and entries close Friday, August 6th.

The winning businesses will have access to cutting edge IT, the latest infrastructure and amenities, social events, networking opportunities, activations, and exclusive access to a community of dynamic people and well-established, successful businesses as part of their Generator tenancy.

They will also be able to plug into the vast range of business services and products offered by other members of the Generator family including: a digital marketing audit courtesy of Krunch.co, a 40% discount on a 12-month Salesforce subscription, free tickets to the next TEDx event thanks to TEDx Auckland and meeting and event suite usage thanks to Precinct Properties.

Enter online at www.generatornz.com/powerupstartup

 

