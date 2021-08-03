Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercury Brings Home Tilt’s Windmills

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have helped Mercury NZ Limited (NZX, ASX: MCY) acquire all of Tilt Renewables Limited’s (NZX, ASX: TLT) New Zealand assets, operations and future development options.

The Chapman Tripp multi-discipline team was led by senior corporate partner Roger Wallis, and incorporated the firm’s energy, finance, corporate and cross-border investment practices. Core team members were Partners Lauren Curtayne, Luke Ford, Tessa Baker, and Senior Associates Luke Bowers, Jeryl-lynn Govender and Hayden Reyngoud.

The deal will keep Tilt Renewables’ New Zealand assets in New Zealand ownership and enable Mercury to make an even more significant contribution to New Zealand’s decarbonisation goals through renewable generation.

Wallis said: “This was a relatively complex multi-party, two-step transaction under which Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR) bought all Tilt’s shares through a NZ$3.07b scheme of arrangement, including Mercury’s 19.9% stake in Tilt, and Mercury used the NZ$608m from that purchase, plus NZ$189m net debt, to acquire Tilt’s New Zealand assets.

“The acquisition was completed after Mercury and PowAR agreed on 16 April, following an under bidder making a late increased offer, to amend the original Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA), with PowAR upping its contribution and Tilt providing greater certainty by removing SIA provisions which would have allowed Tilt to evaluate competing proposals.

Chapman Tripp was Mercury’s primary legal adviser, with Australian law support from King & Wood Mallesons. PowAR used Gilbert + Tobin in Australia and Harmos Horton Lusk in New Zealand. Tilt Renewables used Ashurst in Australia and Russell McVeagh in New Zealand. Infratil Limited, which owns 65.5% of Tilt and agreed to vote its shares in favour of the SIA, used Buddle Findlay.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>





ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 