Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SBC And CLC Join Forces With Leading Climate Event To Drive Action

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) have joined forces with the Environmental Defence Society (EDS) to take the 2021 Climate Change and Business Conference - Now to Net Zero, to a new level.

The focus of this year’s conference is on the concrete action business is taking to accelerate the pathway to net zero by 2050. It will be held in Auckland on 13 and 14 October, 2021.

CEO of EDS Gary Taylor says, "We are delighted that SBC and CLC, which represent over 150 business leaders and influencers, have partnered with us. We are at an historic moment for the role of business in climate action. The combined leadership and expertise of the three partners will make this event even more relevant than ever before to ensure we make urgent progress from now to net zero."

"2021 is a defining year for climate action and that’s why we came on board with this event," says Mike Burrell, SBC’s Executive Director.

"The world is counting down to the 2030 targets and accelerating towards net zero by 2050. By October, the New Zealand government will be near completion of its response to the Climate Change Commission’s final recommendations, and COP26 will be just around the corner.

"We need to shift gears now if we are to get to net zero. With over 100 New Zealand and international presenters and panellists, the Climate Change and Business Conference provides business leaders with an exciting platform for demonstrating the leadership and innovative thinking that will be required to meet the zero carbon goal," he says.

"Business has a central role to play in decarbonising Aotearoa," says Mike Bennetts, CE of Z Energy and CLC’s Convenor.

"This conference will highlight the practical opportunities for business in transitioning to a zero-carbon economy. It's an opportunity to connect and network with peers, for thought leadership, to showcase innovation and business investment, for collaboration, and importantly to ask the hard questions about whether what’s currently being done is sufficient," he says.

The conference will be headlined by business and government leaders, with delegates from business, central and local government, NGOs, key sector umbrella groups, change makers, policy influencers, local and central government representatives, research and development leaders, media commentators, academics, and scientists.

The annual conference is New Zealand’s leading and longest-running climate change and business event.

Registration is now live on the conference website here.

The Ministry for the Environment is continuing its longstanding role as Foundation Sponsor for the conference. Westpac New Zealand has also joined as a Foundation Sponsor, building on the organisation’s support as Platinum Sponsor in previous years.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 