Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

When To Sell Your Business

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: nzbizbuysell.co.nz

New Zealand produces its fair share of entrepreneurs, and with it a proliferation of businesses. Many of these businesses are owned by our “now retiring” baby boomers, so how do you know when is the right time to sell your business to get the best from your investment?

Whatever stage you are at of business ownership, it is important to have a business exit plan in place. The exit plan should encompass all scenarios, not just your preferred option. Sometimes you may have no choice in the matter as unexpected eventualities like pandemics, divorce, ill-health or a failed partnership impact on your ability to continue with your business.

In most cases, there will be options, ie. one partner buying out the other, or selling the business to a third party.

It pays to consider various scenarios ahead of time and keep a close eye on the market so that when the right opportunity arises you will be prepared. Being “business sale ready” means that you can always be ready for whatever eventuates. Unforeseen events aside, you will be in the advantageous position of being able to sell when it is in your best interests to do so.

Some may intend to continue with their business until retirement, but situations and circumstances can change, so watch the market and identify any emerging trends, including the supply and demand for businesses such as yours. These factors may impact your business and the best timing for you to sell and maximize the return on your investment.

The key to any successful business is an enthusiastic operator and if your passion goes, then it may be time to place your business for sale. Keep in mind that deciding to sell a business you have founded, nurtured and grown, can be agonising - but it can also be liberating!

Growing companies are more attractive to buyers than static ones, and a demonstrated track record of growth will ensure your business sells well. Understand your industry, as when it is enjoying an upsurge, there will be no shortage of buyers willing to pay a premium to get in on the action. This is especially important if you consider your product to have a limited lifespan. Wait too long and you will have missed the moment.

As a business owner you should regularly monitor your business and the market. If you have an Auckland based business, check out the businesses for sale Auckland to see how many others are for sale and what price they are asking. Maintain the health of your business, ensuring it stays relevant and attractive to prospective buyers so you get your best price when you decide to sell.

For more tips on selling your business, visit nzbizbuysell.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from nzbizbuysell.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 