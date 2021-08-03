Vertiv Introduces Industry’s Most Expansive Digital IT Management Platform

Vertiv™ Avocent® ADX Ecosystem provides fast, seamless and highly secure remote management of IT assets

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the VertivTM Avocent® ADX Ecosystem, a next-generation IT management platform that meets the ever-changing needs of the data centre. The Avocent ADX Ecosystem is a building block of devices and software designed for today’s more complex, hybrid network architectures and to meet the demands of remote workforces, and will be available in all world regions in 2021.

Building on the Avocent foundation and thought leadership that customers have trusted for years, the new Avocent ADX Ecosystem is designed for use in enterprise, edge, cloud, and colocation environments. It supports a secure and robust remote work experience by allowing workers to access and control data quickly and seamlessly, such as required by advanced engineering and design, video editing, and other high resolution streaming applications. The Avocent ADX Ecosystem includes the fastest and most feature-rich 4K KVM on a single device with the most expansive management of IT devices in the market.

The Avocent ADX Ecosystem is built on a common architecture, with open standards, platforms and APIs that users require, while enabling fast, secure, and scalable deployments of IT devices from the enterprise to edge. Avocent ADX Ecosystem leverages Avocent® Core Insight (Avocent® ACI) technology to further enhance communication to Redfish enabled devices.These technologies allow Avocent ADX to overcome the most persistent obstacles to remote management of distributed and hybrid architectures, including scaling systems to match network growth, enabling secure access for designated users, and providing high-resolution video capabilities to match modern technologies, including USB-C connectors.

“Customers from edge to enterprise, cloud and colo, are looking for a more robust way to securely access systems, as remote work and system management have expanded dramatically over the past two years,” said Rob Brothers, Program VP, Datacentre & Support Services at IDC. “Vertiv is addressing those scalable needs with its new Avocent ADX platform.”

“With the rapidly expanding use cases of AI, IoT, 5G and other data-intensive technologies, data centres of every size are becoming more complex. Furthermore, IT platforms are sitting in more locations outside the traditional data centre, and it is paramount that the IT management platform

has to evolve to meet these new challenges and become more secure, hardened and useful for next generation applications,” said Angie McMillin, vice president and general manager of IT Systems for Vertiv. “Vertiv’s focus on innovation and customer challenges led to the development of Avocent® ADX Ecosysystem, leveraging modern and open architectures to enable efficient, fast and sophisticated control of IT devices and infrastructure, including servers, remote sensors and uninterruptible power supply systems.”

The Avocent ADX Ecosystem includes several individual components, each of which can be deployed independently or in tandem, for a more robust user experience. The platform offers secure and efficient management and control of virtual and physical IT infrastructure, and manages both KVM and serial sessions for up to 100 or more simultaneous users; the rack manager resiliently provides IP consolidation for diverse devices, as well as a path to scalability; and the remote 4K KVM increases productivity and operates at faster speeds and with higher bandwidth compared to competitive standard and 4K KVM.

The system performs with efficiencies and security that will set a new standard for the industry, and is especially efficient for edge deployments, where scale and growth are common challenges.

Avocent® ADX MP1000 Management Platform: Simplifies management, control, security, and automation of virtual and physical IT infrastructure across enterprise and edge. It manages service processors, virtual machines, IP KVM modules, and remote access appliances.

Avocent® ADX RM1048P Rack Manager: Connects and manages diverse IT devices at the rack and can be deployed with or without the Avocent ADX MP1000. It consolidates IP addresses to mitigate IP shortages as more equipment is added to the rack. Utilises power over ethernet (PoE) to reduce the number of cables in the rack.

Avocent® ADX IPUHD 4K IP KVM Switch: This new addition to the Vertiv™ KVM portfolio can accommodate more than 100 users and 48 unique targets in a single session, delivering 4K video and high-speed performance (20GB on uplink) to enable real-time remote device and data management. Each switch is equipped with USB-C connectors with shorter cable lengths. With PoE and IP consolidation, cable requirements are reduced dramatically.

The Avocent® ADX Ecosystem will be available at the end of Q3 2021. For information on Avocent ADX Ecosystem and other IT management solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

# # #

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

