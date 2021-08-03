Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GEODIS In New Zealand Gears Up For Major Expansion With New Facility At Auckland Airport

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 12:56 pm
GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics operator, has announced a strategic move to a new facility at Auckland Airport, following strong and sustained growth in the New Zealand market. The 5700 sqm facility – with its prime location, advanced enterprise-grade systems, and extensive storage space – will offer GEODIS' expanding client base the capacity needed to ensure seamless end-to-end supply chain support across both local and cross-border markets.

The unprecedented surge in consumer demand brought about by the pandemic, has heightened the need for resilient supply chain strategies, particularly within the healthcare industry, with pharmaceutical companies forced to reinforce their logistical requirements. Keeping these needs in mind, GEODIS' new site will feature specially designed temperature-controlled areas to facilitate the optimal storage of pharmaceutical products at +15-25 degrees as well as +4 degrees Celsius.

The growing demand will also be addressed by the site's high productivity storage solution, which consists of two-metre wide aisle racking that affords 5,000 pallet locations. There is a tier one Warehouse Management System (WMS) that offers automated operating systems to support the thriving e-commerce fulfillment business. The purpose-built facility is located at one of Auckland's most prominent industrial hubs at Auckland Airport with connections to the main arterial routes used for distribution. It will also house GEODIS' international container freight station (CFS), contract logistics and last mile distribution set-up to enable full-service supply chain management under one roof.

"Significantly, this new facility is in harmony with our commitment to being a strong growth partner to our customers. As GEODIS continues to expand, we will also continue to enhance our infrastructure and processes to align our evolution with our customers' development ambitions," said Stuart Asplet, Sub-Regional Managing Director, Pacific & Regional Director Sea Freight, Asia Pacific. "The supply chain industry has certainly been disrupted by the pandemic, yet GEODIS' passion to stay ahead of the curve has continuously pushed us to deliver industry-leading solutions that add value to our customers' business goals. Our core belief to make a tangible impact on our clients' goals, has allowed us to remain one of the fastest-growing logistics operators globally".

The move further emphasises GEODIS' focus on the APAC market and follows a series of investments and advancements made in the region over the past few months. The consolidation of the company's operations from multiple sites to a single site will also boost efficiencies. The logistics provider has signed a long-term lease for the Auckland facility, encouraged by a healthy growth trajectory in the market.

"We're confident that the facility at Auckland Airport will be a gamechanger for our customers. Features like the increased capacity, temperature control rooms, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced security measures ensure more precise and cost-efficient warehousing," said Hugh Mackay, Managing Director, New Zealand. "This new site reflects the scale of things to come for our operations in New Zealand. Our laser sharp focus on providing a robust set of solutions and unmatched service to our customers holds the key to strengthening our presence in a competitive marketplace."

The move will take place in October 2021 and is slated to amplify GEODIS' offerings to more businesses including key verticals such as pharmaceuticals, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

