MTF Finance Chooses Chemistry As Brand And Marketing Partner After Head-to-head Pitch

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: Chemistry

Westhaven indie agency Chemistry has been appointed by finance brand MTF Finance after a final head-to-head pitch.

MTF customer and originator

Chemistry’s priority will be to develop a new brand positioning and marketing strategy, a key element of a wider business strategy spearheading the brand’s aggressive growth plans.

Gus Geary, MTF Finance’s Marketing Manager says: “Chemistry really impressed us with its creative and strategic understanding of where we want to take the brand in the next few years. They got to grips with the challenges of our category really quickly and together with an innovative media approach, convinced us they could help us deliver our marketing objectives.”

MTF Finance has been helping Kiwis own their own cars since 1970. Originally founded in Dunedin, it operates nationally through its affiliated network of independent car dealerships, a branch network and strategic partnership with TradeMe.

“In our research, it’s clear that MTF Finance’s culture and approach to looking after its customers means it stands head and shoulders above other finance brands,” says Chemistry Managing Partner Penny Wolhuter. “We want to tell these stories and demonstrate that there is one finance brand that is genuinely different compared to its peers in what is a homogeneous category.

There was some fierce competition in this pitch and we’re humbled that MTF Finance chose us,” says Susan Young, Joint Creative Director and Co-Founder of Chemistry. “MTF Finance has a 50-year heritage of helping Kiwis, but not enough people know that. We want to help change this with our new brand platform,” Young adds.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and consumer brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI, Schick and Samsung. Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately.

