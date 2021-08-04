Medtech Acquires Market Leading Health Data Auditing Company DrInfo

Medtech Global, New Zealand’s market-leading General Practice Management Systems have purchased DrInfo, the market leader in Primary Health analytics.

As the market leader, DrInfo provides critical analytics to hundreds of GP practices, as well as Primary Health Organisations and District Health Boards throughout New Zealand.

“Having known Sam for many years and watching what he has being doing with DrInfo it made sense that working together with Sam we can take DrInfo to another level” says Managing Director and CEO of Medtech Geoffrey Sayer. “This purchase will strengthen Medtech’s offering in the market and provide added value and tools for GPs to deliver “healthier care” to all their patients. Over time Dr info will be better integrated into the Medtech PMS.”

DrInfo lightens the admin burden and boosts workflow efficiency in GP practices by providing accurate and critical information on enrolments and capitation optimisation, missing funding, recalls, treatment harm prevention, population health targets and pathology monitoring.

Audits look for patients who are due for screenings, preventative care, inoculations, or ongoing monitoring and includes patient contact and recall tools to ensure that practices can easily monitor the patients who need to be seen.

The immediacy and accuracy of the DrInfo data helps hundreds of GP practices provide healthier and safer care to the millions of patients they treat. With almost half of GP practices in New Zealand already using DrInfo, it’s a logical step to bring DrInfo into the Medtech fold to help scale and maximsie the positive impact on General Practice.

“Our recent work in safety and treatment harm prevention highlighted to me the scale of public good DrInfo can achieve with greater visibility across healthcare. I am proud of the value DrInfo had delivered over the past 15 years, and will always be grateful for all the support we received over the years from GPs, nurses, managers and PHOs alike. It is timely and impactful to take the wider DrInfo services to another level by working with Medtech to add even more value to our customers.”

New Zealand Director of DrInfo, Sam Jacobs, says it is the right time to sell DrInfo and given that Medtech supports more than 85% of General Practices in New Zealand, there are enormous benefits to both practices and patients in adding DrInfo to the Medtech ecosystem.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Medtech Global:

Medtech has led the market in Practice Management Software for nearly 30 years and today over 85% of general practices in New Zealand use Medtech to deliver high-quality professional services. Medtech is the most connected and flexible product on the market giving practices the choice to operate from any location, to connect securely to third parties of their choice and options for on premise or cloud data hosting. Innovations like the Medtech API, ALEX (Application Layer EXchange) are driving Medtech’s vision to provide a practice management platform that is not only best in market but best in world.

Please visit www.medtechglobal.com for more information.

About DrInfo:

DrInfo has filled a gap in the functionality and useability of Population Health, audit and compliance tools across several Practice Management Systems.

DrInfo is a Microsoft Windows Population Health Tool which assists General Practitioners to manage Government Health initiatives and programs associated with; vaccinations, smoking, diabetes, planned/scheduled treatment and patient recalls.

The tool enables measurement of program compliance rates, benchmarking and audit functions associated with General Practice Government Funding. Currently, DrInfo is running alongside these Practice Management Platforms: Medtech32, Medtech Evolution, My Practice and Profile for Windows. Approximately 50% of GP Practices in New Zealand use DrInfo.

Incorporated in Boise, Idaho, USA in 2007. NZ Directors: Peter Wachtell (USA), Sam Jacobs and Dr Diana North.

Please visit https://www.drinfo.co.nz/Newsite/index.asp for more information

