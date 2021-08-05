From Red Gold To Olympic Gold: Seedo Corp. Seeks Solutions For Athletes And More

Seedo Corp. highlights saffron's medicinal properties as mental health takes center stage at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Seedo Corp. (http://saffron-tech.ag) (OTC: SEDO), an agtech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced that it is expanding its research to include the study of the spice's well known natural anti-anxiety and antidepressant properties. Similar to the approach of the indoor cannabis industry, Seedo hopes to be able to enhance the medicinal properties of this unique herb for use in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Mental health has come to the forefront in sports with Simone Biles withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics and Naomi Osaka opting out of the French Open and Wimbledon. With mental health entering the cultural conversation, Seedo Corp. hopes saffron will be seen as part of a new nature-based approach to mental health.

"The timing is right to leverage saffron's potential medicinal properties and create new applications that could address the recent paradigm shift regarding mental health," says David Freidenberg, CEO. "Seedo Corp is committed to developing breakthroughs rooted in nature that are effective and safe for athletes and everyday consumers alike."

"Until recently, the options for treating depression and anxiety were quite limited," says Dr. Nizan Primor, CEO, Naveh Pharma, a company that specializes in creating pharmaceutical and healthcare products with unique active ingredients including saffron. "A recent study (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31118846/) found that taking 28 mg of saffron daily was just as effective as Fluoxetine, Imipramine, and Citalopram -- conventional treatments for depression."

A fascinating study was published in the Journal of Adolescent Psychopharmacology (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30741567/) which explicitly found that saffron extract has the same efficacy as Ritalin in improving focus for children with ADHD, suggesting there is a promising future in developing new natural therapies to treat these common ailments. In another recent study by the Journal of Psychopharmacology (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0269881119867703) it was discovered that patients who were administered saffron extract for eight weeks saw "a greater improvement in depressive symptoms."

Seedo Corp successfully harvests saffron using vertical farming technology. Seedo Corp hopes to expand the billion dollar saffron market by producing a reliable, consistent and large-scale supply of the spice.

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

