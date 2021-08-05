Family’s Former Waterfront Beach House And Adjoining Section Placed On The Market For Sale

A beautiful waterfront home with unobstructed views directly onto peaceful golden sand Stanmore Bay on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula – along with a grassed lawn neighbouring full site – have been placed on the market for the first time in 65 years.





With multiple living spaces and bedrooms overlooking the rippling blue waters of the outer Hauraki Gulf, the single-level four-bedroom/three-bathroom home at 7 Claude Road has been owned by the Subritzky family since the 1950s.

North-facing floor-to-ceiling windows allow for magnificent sun-drenched sea views from the open-plan living room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, and two of the bedrooms. The villa’s master bedroom features an ensuite with walk-in-wardrobe, and an alcove which offers enough space for a multitude of potential uses – ranging from additional storage through to a quiet office retreat. The second double bedroom facing out towards the glistening waters of Stanmore Bay also has an ensuite.

A paved patio area completes the seaward-facing portion of the home – offering al-fresco dining as the waves lap onto the shore just a few metres away at the end of the lawn, or somewhere for the family to watch ‘the boys’ anchor the boat at the end of a successful day’s fishing before grilling those freshly caught snapper on the BBQ.

Meanwhile, on the landward side of the home is a separate self-contained studio cottage – encompassing its own kitchenette, bedroom, and bathroom – suitable for guests or older children when staying at the beach. In total, the easy-care home is made up of 300-square metres, including a double garage with internal access to the home, sitting on an 872-square metre section.

The relaxing ambience of Claude Road is enhanced by the address being a small cul-de-sac shared by only a small number of long-held homes, whose owners embrace the secretive seaside nature of their wonderful location.... far from the busier Whangaparaoa Peninsula beaches at Tindall’s and Manly.

The solidly constructed homestead which has been modernised over the years to reflect a contemporary feel, sits alongside an undeveloped 746-square metre ‘lawn’ section at 5 Claude Road – which has been used by generations of Subritzky children as a cricket wicket, football field, petanque area, and for pitching tents.

The two Claude Road properties are being marketed for sale individually by Bayleys salespeople Sue Donoghue and Anya Turner, who say the home and its section will be auctioned first, followed by the vacant section being auctioned next. Ms Donoghue is hosting open homes at the property on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and noon.

Ms Donoghue said the enviable and unrivalled Stanmore Bay location offered a raft of future opportunities for any new owner wanting to gain access into a seaside location where homes rarely came up for sale – especially with large sections attached to them.

“Obviously a new owner could look at continuing to enjoy everything the existing home and its vast lawn has to offer for a family seeking years of recreational fulfillment on an absolute waterfront location. Or a new owner could choose to retain the existing home and either develop or sell off the neighbouring section. Or they could look at removing the present dwelling and building a substantial new multi-storey residence across the two titles,” said Sue Donoghue.

“The options are endless. The only thing which doesn’t change is the properties’ stunning absolute waterfront location in this serene corner of Whangaparaoa Peninsula – far enough away from Auckland to be a relaxing weekend home, yet close enough to the city to be a commuter’s residence.”

In addition to the ocean and the aquatic recreational activities on offer off the front lawns of 5 and 7 Claude Road – from fishing and swimming through to sailing and jet ski riding – Stanmore Bay is also home to numerous other sporting amenities.

These include Stanmore Bay Park – home to Hibiscus Coast Football Club – the council-run Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre, and Stanmore Bay Skate Park. A boat launching ramp onto the beach is alco conveniently located just around the corner from Claude Road.

