Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, August 4, 2021 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“For the second quarter, we executed well and remain on track to achieve our strategic growth plan of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026. We achieved record revenue of $91.6 million, up 16.9% year over year and above the high-end of our guidance range. We also ended the quarter with strong year over year billings growth of 44.4%, a gross margin over 62% and an active client count that grew by 22.5%,” stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board. “In addition, our revenue retention rate grew to 94%, cross-sales continued to grow as a percent of billings and we achieved year over year billings growth in all three U.S. regions.”

“For the second quarter, we generated $22.7 million of operating cash flow and ended with more than $110 million in cash,” stated Michael L. Perica, Rimini Street chief financial officer. “During the quarter, we also completed a $60 million buyback of Series A Preferred Stock. Subsequent to the second quarter, on July 20, 2021, we redeemed and retired the remaining Series A Preferred Stock, with the transaction funded by commercial bank financing of $90 million at a rate of LIBOR + 1.75% to 2.50% on a five-year term loan. Accordingly, go-forward annual financing costs have been reduced by $24 million compared to fiscal year 2020. Today, we are issuing guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, maintaining full year 2021 guidance and re-affirming our continued commitment to the long-term goals of increasing top-line growth, operating cash flow and profitability.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $91.6 million for the 2021 second quarter, an increase of 16.9% compared to $78.4 million for the same period last year. Annual Recurring Revenue was $362.1 million for the 2021 second quarter, an increase of 16.4% compared to $311.2 million for the same period last year. Active Clients as of June 30, 2021 were 2,645 an increase of 22.5% compared to 2,159 Active Clients as of June 30, 2020. Revenue Retention Rate was 94% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2021 and 92% for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. Gross margin was 62.2% for the 2021 second quarter compared to 61.2% for the same period last year. Operating income was $4.6 million for the 2021 second quarter compared to $5.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $9.8 million for the 2021 second quarter compared to $9.7 million for the same period last year. Net income was $6.8 million for the 2021 second quarter compared to net income of $2.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP Net Income was $8.4 million for the 2021 second quarter compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2021 second quarter was $9.9 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year. Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was a net loss per share of $0.06 for the 2021 second quarter compared to a net loss per share of $0.06 for the same period last year. Employee count as of June 30, 2021 was 1,556, a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. On April 16, 2021, completed the buyback of $60 million face-value of Series A preferred stock, plus make-whole of approximately $2.3 million.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

Second Quarter 2021 Company Highlights

Announced that leading Brazilian chemical distributor quantiQ, switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP S/4HANA implementation, saving an estimated 75% in total annual support costs which enabled the organization to invest in intelligent automation and RFID capabilities to further its business and maintain its competitive edge. Announced that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Montreal, Canada, switched to Rimini Street for integrated support and application management services for its SAP applications, enabling the organization to improve productivity and free up resources to focus on pandemic recovery and expansion. Promoted and appointed Emmanuelle Hose to group vice president and theatre general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Daniel Benad to group vice president and regional general manager for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, to support and capitalize on the growing demand for Rimini Street’s third-party support solutions in these respective regions. Closed nearly 10,000 support cases and delivered more than 15,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates for 35 countries. Also achieved an average client satisfaction rating on the Company’s support delivery of 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”). Announced results of a global CFO survey report, revealing that CFOs and financial leaders prioritize digital transformation investments and want to cut spending on non-essential IT investments, including major ERP reimplementation and migration projects that lack clear value and strong ROI. Honored with four Stevie American Business Awards including a gold award for the Company’s innovative AI platform for delivering excellence in customer service, as well as awards for Company of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year. Rimini Street UK recognized in the top 10 for the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™, ranking favorably for the Company’s corporate social responsibility, job security and employee engagement program. Announced that Rimini Street’s India operations earned the designation of a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company based on the Company’s high-trust culture, employee engagement programs, training and career development and creating a positive work environment for all. Presented at 11 CIO, IT and finance leader conferences globally including Gartner CFO and Finance Leader Conference, MIT CIO Symposium and CIO Connect. Supported more than 30 charities around the world through the Rimini Street Foundation giving programs.

Subsequent Events

On July 20, 2021, the Company completed the buyback of $87.8 million face-value of Series A preferred stock, plus dividends payable of approximately $0.6 million, thereby redeeming the Series A preferred stock in full. The transaction was funded by commercial bank financing of $90 million by lenders Capital One and Fifth Third Bank at a rate of LIBOR + 1.75% to 2.50% on a five-year term loan.

2021 Revenue Guidance

The Company is providing third quarter 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $93.5 million to $95.5 million. The Company is maintaining full year revenue guidance to be in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter 2021 results and select third quarter 2021 performance to-date commentary at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 4, 2021. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/news-events/events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (800) 773-2954 in the U.S. and Canada and enter the code 50194141. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial covenants and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; including under our new credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our warrants; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

# # #

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

© Scoop Media

