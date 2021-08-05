Construction Sector Accord Invites Sector To Join Network

A new construction network designed to bring the sector together to lift performance and drive change has been launched by the Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan and Building and Construction Minister Hon Poto Williams today in Wellington.

The Construction Sector Accord Network (the Network) is a collective of businesses, government agencies and other organisations committed to a higher performing construction industry.

Construction Sector Accord Director Dean Kimpton says, “The Construction Sector Accord is inviting members from all parts of the sector – from industry organisations and government agencies, to clients, architects and trades – to join the Network and play a part in achieving the Accord vision of a higher performing construction sector.”

Dean Kimpton says every business and organisation in the building and construction sector is being encouraged to join the Network.

“We want all of our sector working together, committed to positive change. Upon joining the Network, organisations will be asked to pledge to uphold a set of principles and behaviours. We will be rolling out initiatives and further resources over the next year to help support business across key areas such as procurement, contracts, health and safety, and workforce development.

“The Network will enable us to connect with more of the sector so that we can have a greater influence to support a stronger construction sector for everyone,” says Dean Kimpton.

The Network is backed by industry and government agency leaders, and the seven Accord Ministers co-led by Building and Construction Minister Hon Poto Williams and Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods.

The Ministry of Justice is one of the first to join the Accord Network. Andrew Kibblewhite, Secretary for Justice and Chief Executive says, “The Ministry of Justice has a big property portfolio, including the country’s courts, and has a very real stake in a high performing construction sector.

“We joined the Network to be part of the effort to lift our collective game in construction. Being part of the Network means we have better visibility of what the construction sector is up to and can play our part in being a better property owner,” says Kibblewhite.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is also an early member of the Network. Mark Brunton, Head of Defence Estate and Infrastructure for the NZDF says the Defence Force has an extensive estate and infrastructure portfolio.

“The Network will support the effective delivery of construction services to the NZDF and will work collectively in generating the high performing construction sector we are seeking and determined to support,” says Mark Brunton.

Director of Cousins Construction, Steve Prescott says, “We employ a workforce of 30+ carpenters, hammer hands, apprentices and labourers. We had no hesitation joining the Network – we want to get close to the people proactively planning and taking action to implement the long-overdue solutions needed in the industry.”

Prescott says the benefits to small businesses like his include the opportunity to network, collaborate and have a voice.

Network members will benefit from access to resources to improve practices and will be able to connect to peers for advice. The Network will run events and provide opportunities for members to have a say on sector issues. Names are published on the Accord website so everyone can see who has made a commitment to the Accord and a better future for the sector.

Members will be able to access a Resource Hub on the Network website. The Hub will connect members to guides, tools, templates and other resources that are relevant to businesses and organisations across the construction sector. Members will be able to find information to help them with procurement and contracts, business practices, developing your people, health safety and wellbeing, and with ensuring environmental sustainability in your projects.

Kimpton says it’s free to join the Network and it will take members anywhere from a few minutes to half an hour to complete the sign-up process.

Network members are expected to support a better culture in the industry and are given guidance on how to do this through the Accord Network Pledge and the culture and practice assessment lists.

“Ultimately we want to create a Network of good operators that people can trust to meet high standards of behaviour. This goes for both those who are procuring construction services and those who are supplying them,” says Kimpton.

Organisations can join the Network by visiting the Accord website’s Get involved page, or by using the URL www.constructionaccord.nz/network

Notes:

· Launched in April 2019 the Construction Sector Accord is a genuine partnership between industry and government to work together to tackle systemic problems that have beset the sector.

· Key to tackling problems is the Construction Sector Transformation Plan. Released in January 2020 it sets out a bold vision for transformation through 24 initiatives and a culture change programme, including the Accord Network, that aims to improves practices and lift performance across the construction sector.

