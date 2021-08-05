MAGGI Launches 'Your Meal, Your Way' To Serve Up Dinner Inspiration To Kiwis

Dinner déjà vu? You’re not alone; many Kiwis cook the same meals week in and week out

On average, Kiwi parents have seven recipes within their repertoire that they are confident to cook from scratch, according to research released today, with a quarter (24%) admitting they only feel confident cooking four or less.

Despite being a nation of food lovers, the findings indicate Kiwis might not be quite as adventurous when it comes to home cooking, with three in four (77%) adults signaling that they pull from the same repertoire of recipes week in, week out.

The research, conducted by MAGGI, as part of its commitment to offer tasty and easy everyday meal solutions, discovered that chicken dishes (60%), spaghetti Bolognese (55%), and stir fry (54%) are among the most popular meals cooked at home. Parents also revealed that making a meal quickly (59%), wanting something easy to make (55%) and pleasing fussy eaters (43%) are the top reasons for sticking with tried and tested recipes.

Despite the day-to-day realities, a whopping 74% of Kiwi parents indicated that they would love to be more adventurous when it comes to cooking for their families, even though it’s been more than a month since nearly a third have tried a new recipe (30%).

When it comes to cooking for family home continues to be where the heart is, as 79% of parents admit they still cook at least one recipe that they grew up eating and 78% hope their own children will continue to cook a family recipe when they grow up.

Cooking inspiration to shake up family mealtimes

In a bid to offer inspiration for those cooks that want to expand their repertoire, well-known Kiwi mum and broadcaster Laura McGoldrick has teamed up with MAGGI to create some of her family favourite recipes that have been passed down two generations.

“As a mum, I know how hard it can be to feel inspired at dinnertime. I want to be able to cook one meal for my family that is easy and tasty, yet also something new and exciting without being too out there,” says Laura.

“I know the challenges of having to think up a new meal to cook for dinner and the stress that comes with it, you never know if it’s going to go down well with the kids.

Preparing tasty meals for the family has never been easier, with the addition of MAGGI bases. These new recipe bases are quick and easy, but importantly, tasty! I hope they serve as inspiration for Kiwi families at dinnertime.”

MAGGI spokesperson Fraser Shrimpton commented; “The MAGGI team are always looking for ways to make meal times easy. We know Kiwi cooks are wanting to be more adventurous in the kitchen but they’re also looking for recipes that are quick, easy and tasty for those fussy eaters in the family. MAGGI’s new recipe bases offer easy inspiration for family dinners in as little as 20 minutes, giving families time to connect over a tasty meal together.”

New MAGGI ‘Your Meal, Your Way’ recipes bases have been designed to provide families with options that everyone will love when it comes to meal time. The liquid bases have been blended using natural herbs and spices, and each comes with three on-pack recipes to help inspire families in the kitchen.

The range includes Bold & Fragrant, a base to create either sweet and sticky chicken stir fry, chicken san choy bau or noodle salad with tofu, Rich and Saucy, Rustic Italian and Spicy Mexican. The new ‘Your Meal, Your Way’ bases uses all natural ingredients

MAGGI ‘Your Meal, Your Way’ recipe bases are available in supermarkets nationwide from the 28th of July.

