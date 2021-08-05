Trade Me Proud To Announce Acquisition Of Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has today granted clearance for Trade Me to acquire PropertyNZ Ltd which owns and operates Homes.co.nz. A deal that will benefit New Zealand property buyers, sellers and agents alike.

Trade Me’s Head of Property Alan Clark said the company was really excited to bring the Homes.co.nz team on board.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can be more helpful for New Zealanders interested in property. Homes.co.nz has an awesome suite of tools for buyers, sellers and homeowners, as well as agents looking to market themselves.

“Kiwis interested in property can expect to see a range of Homes.co.nz’s services come through onto Trade Me, including property histories, valuations, and home expense estimates.

“We will also be working with the Homes.co.nz team on some other exciting developments that we will reveal down the track.”

Mr Clark said Trade Me was now working through the final steps of the acquisition and would take full ownership of Homes.co.nz by the end of August.

