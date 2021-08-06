Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Predator Free 2050 Farewells Outgoing CEO, Names Interim Replacement

Friday, 6 August 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: Predator Free 2050

Predator Free 2050 Ltd has appointed Brett Butland acting Chief Executive while it begins its search to replace Abbie Reynolds, who finishes up with the company this week.

Acting Chair David MacLeod said the Board was proud of Abbie’s contribution to and leadership of the Predator Free mission.

"Abbie’s relentless enthusiasm for conservation and pest eradication has been infectious for all of us. She took the reins as CEO at a time of huge uncertainty for both us and the whole country thanks to Covid, and has worked tirelessly to drive new landscape and research projects and improve our community relationships," Mr MacLeod said.

"Abbie set out to listen and learn from the communities we work with to make sure we act as a genuine partner in the projects we support, not merely a service contractor. As a result, we now work in a way that is in service to the iwi, hapū, communities, businesses, landowners, philanthropists and Councils who are doing the work to eradicate stoats, rats and possums across Aotearoa.

"The Predator Free team and our supporters are sad to see Abbie go, but we have no doubt that we will cross paths again given her ongoing commitment to protecting Aotearoa’s biodiversity. We wish her all the best for the future."

Some of the highlights over the past year include:

-Contracting 14 new landscape projects, bringing the total to 20, three of which are iwi-led, covering more than 800,000 hectares in total

-Supporting projects to make meaningful differences in their communities through employment and learning additional skills. For example, working with the Korehāhā Whakahau project to improve the life skills of Whakatāne rangatahi by helping them get their driver’s licenses as part of their project work

-Bringing to market five new tools for predator managers supported by ‘Products to Projects’ Provincial Growth Funding

-The publication of predator control Data Standards, the first step to everyone involved in Predator Free sharing their data and coordinating their efforts

-The publication of our new Research Strategy, driving to achieve multiple scientific breakthroughs that will step-change landscape-scale predator eradication by 2025

-Supporting six early-career researchers to develop the new science capability that New Zealand needs to achieve these breakthroughs, through Jobs for Nature funding

-Collaborating on funding Fight for the Wild documentary to increase public awareness.

Mr MacLeod said the appointment of Brett Butland as interim CEO would ensure a smooth transition to new permanent leadership.

"Brett has been with us as Senior Project Support Manager since October 2020 and in that role has been involved in everything we do. We look forward to working with him to help lead us as we get set to announce a series of new projects in what is shaping up to be a busy 2021."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Predator Free 2050 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 