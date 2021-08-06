Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Insurance Hits The Water

Friday, 6 August 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: Tower Insurance

28 July 2021

Tower has today announced that it will now be offering boat insurance policies online. For the first time ever, Kiwis can arrange their house, contents, car and now their boat insurance online all with one insurer.

For the estimated 1.7 million Kiwis* who love getting out on the water, this is welcome news. Previously boat owners have had to hunt out specialist insurance providers or call to get a policy arranged.

Great benefits such as replacement cover for new boats for their first three years and cover for social yacht racing means that boaties get broad cover for a range of activities. Tower will also only charge one excess if one incident involving your boat means you need to claim on multiple Tower policies. And you can access optional benefits like recreational gear cover.

“Our boat insurance offering on our digital platform is market-leading. We’ve used our experience and focus on technology to help customers get insurance cover quickly with pricing that is tailored to your particular boat,” says Tower Insurance Marine Manager - Nick Meister. “Customers can also enjoy our multi-policy discount offering when they bundle and purchase other Tower products.”

In December 2020 Tower saw the opportunity to expand its policy offerings into marine after the exit of Club Marine from New Zealand. To bring the offering to life, Tower secured a referral agreement with Club Marine and recruited life-long marine minds to ensure Tower’s policies are of value to the various boating communities.

“Tower has been able to bring a specialist approach to our marine product, while enabling boaties to have their pride and joy insured with the same provider who insures the car that’s towing it and the garage that it’s stored in, it just makes sense.

“Armed with more than 150 years’ experience providing Kiwis with cover, we’re now out on the water with them regardless of whether it’s a jet ski, a tinny or a launch,” says Meister.

Tower’s boat insurance policies are available online and over the telephone to new as well as existing customers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 