Tower Insurance Hits The Water

28 July 2021

Tower has today announced that it will now be offering boat insurance policies online. For the first time ever, Kiwis can arrange their house, contents, car and now their boat insurance online all with one insurer.

For the estimated 1.7 million Kiwis* who love getting out on the water, this is welcome news. Previously boat owners have had to hunt out specialist insurance providers or call to get a policy arranged.

Great benefits such as replacement cover for new boats for their first three years and cover for social yacht racing means that boaties get broad cover for a range of activities. Tower will also only charge one excess if one incident involving your boat means you need to claim on multiple Tower policies. And you can access optional benefits like recreational gear cover.

“Our boat insurance offering on our digital platform is market-leading. We’ve used our experience and focus on technology to help customers get insurance cover quickly with pricing that is tailored to your particular boat,” says Tower Insurance Marine Manager - Nick Meister. “Customers can also enjoy our multi-policy discount offering when they bundle and purchase other Tower products.”

In December 2020 Tower saw the opportunity to expand its policy offerings into marine after the exit of Club Marine from New Zealand. To bring the offering to life, Tower secured a referral agreement with Club Marine and recruited life-long marine minds to ensure Tower’s policies are of value to the various boating communities.

“Tower has been able to bring a specialist approach to our marine product, while enabling boaties to have their pride and joy insured with the same provider who insures the car that’s towing it and the garage that it’s stored in, it just makes sense.

“Armed with more than 150 years’ experience providing Kiwis with cover, we’re now out on the water with them regardless of whether it’s a jet ski, a tinny or a launch,” says Meister.

Tower’s boat insurance policies are available online and over the telephone to new as well as existing customers.

