Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Smart Data Usage Helps Slash Insurance Quoting Time

Friday, 6 August 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Tower Insurance

14 June 2021

Make insurance quotes as easy and fast as possible: That was the challenge Tower set itself.

To achieve this, Tower has rewired its quoting process for car, house and contents insurance in its mission to provide the easiest, fastest and most accurate quote for Kiwis.

Tower has implemented a new system that automatically pulls information from publicly available sources and pre-populates information that Tower customers have previously provided. It has also taken on board customer feedback and removed some questions that customers find difficult to answer.

The result is Tower needing to ask fewer questions, while still ensuring an easy, fast and accurate quote.

Tower MD Direct, Michelle James, says the business is looking to disrupt its own processes to automate where possible and create a seamless experience for customers.

“For years we’ve taken for granted that we need to ask our customers a lot of questions to get accurate information when quoting insurance policies. But with so much data now available, we’re changing our processes to make customers’ lives easier with what we aim to be the easiest and fastest quoting experience in market.

Founder of financial advice website Moneyhub, Chris Walsh supports the concept: "The simpler and more transparent buying insurance is, the faster it is to compare the market. Any insurer that can deliver more value to new and existing clients by asking fewer questions is going to likely win and retain clients if the pricing is as attractive as the quoting process.”

Leveraging publicly available data such as information sourced from property data provider CoreLogic, means Tower can plug in data for its customers and shortcut the process for them.

James says, “This is yet another way Tower is using data analytics to improve our core operations and meet the 21st century head-on with customer focussed, digital-first insurance solutions.”

From now, a quote will only take eight questions for a car, nine for a house and seven for a contents insurance policy. In comparison, some of Tower’s biggest competitors run into the double digits across all of these categories.

“The number of questions we’ve been able to cut without compromising on accuracy is world leading. For example, in the UK there are still insurance companies asking as many as 61 questions for a home policy quote. Simply put, Kiwis don’t have time for that,” says James.

“We still have a terrific NZ based team available on the phone for customers who want advice or who have more complicated needs, but with more than 60% of new policy sales quoted online, we’re making the experience as easy as possible for customers,” she says.

Tower will keep improving its quote system by adding more data sources in future and aims to reduce the question set further while maintaining its underwriting requirements.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 