SBS Bank Launches “FirstHome Combo” For First Home Buyers

SBS Bank has announced the launch of a new first home buyers’ package, designed to make getting that first step on the property ladder even easier.

The SBS Group which includes SBS Bank and its subsidiaries Finance Now, Funds Administration New Zealand and SBS Insurance is offering a combined suite of products that includes a home loan rate of 1.99% fixed for 1 year, a $2,000 Cash boost, $1,000 towards House and Contents Insurance with SBS Insurance, $1,000 towards Lifestages KiwiSaver and an SBS Visa Credit Card with up to $2,000 interest free for 24 months.

SBS Bank Group CEO, Shaun Drylie said, “Sustainability remains an integral part of our focus as an organisation and our key themes of homes, well-being and being a good bank form the backbone of our support. We’ve always been committed to helping first homebuyers into their own homes and this was the reason why SBS was founded over 152 years ago. We continue to work closely with our partners to create the very best opportunities for first homebuyers.”

Mr Drylie said that SBS Bank already has a proven track record of both understanding and assisting the first home buyer market and that SBS Bank has used this experience and expertise to put together a first home buyers’ package that will enable even more New Zealanders to make their dreams of home ownership a reality.

More information on the FirstHome Combo can be found at:

sbsbank.co.nz/first-home/firsthome-combo

Lending and eligibility criteria, minimum equity, terms and conditions, and credit fees and charges apply, including a 1% HNZC premium fee for First Home Loans. FirstHome Combo T&C's also apply.

