NFT Genius Premier Event, The NFT Experience, Is Back; This Time With Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

The NFT Experience is the premier event put on yearly by major NFT production house, NFT Genius. This year's virtual event will include Mark Cuban discussing why he is picking winners and losers in the NFT space, making comparisons to Web 1.0, and what he is looking for in future NFT investments. Roham Gharegozlou of Dapper Labs will be discussing NBA Top Shot and how to break into the NFT Market.

With 40 other panelists that work in the NFT industry other topics include:

NFTs and Hollywood

NFTs and Mainstream Culture

Play-To-Earn Gaming and Beyond

Can NFTs Power the Future of Commerce and Business?

NFTs: The New Sports Trading Card

"As NFTs continue dominating both mainstream and crypto media, it's hard to imagine a time when they never existed. During The NFT Experience, we will journey back through the history of NFTs to understand how they originated, how they've changed, and how they'll continue radically innovating the future of digital technology," says Jeremy Born, CEO of NFT Genius.

The event will be held online Wednesday, August 11th, and Thursday August 12th. The event is free to attend. There is also a $100 VIP ticket option which will earn you NFTs from the NFT Genius collection, like those from their internal property Bitcoin Origins, which is built on the Wax Blockchain.

Visit TheNFTExp.com to register for the event and learn more about the topics.

Unique NFT projects are arising every day, disrupting unexpected markets, and supplying new streams of revenue for creators around the world. But what will the rapidly evolving space look like in a year, let alone five or ten years? Join these experts in the space as they discuss their viewpoints on how NFTs will evolve, what industries they will enter next, and if the NFT "bubble" will ever reach its breaking point.

NFT Genius is a leading digital production company transforming the way in which brands connect and interact with their customers. With utility and experiential design at its core, NFT Genius is radically changing the world of digital collectibles, one meaningful experience at a time.

