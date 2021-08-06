Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Are Media Limited / Ovato Retail Distribution NZ Ltd Clearance Application

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Are Media Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Ovato Retail Distribution NZ Limited (ORD NZ). Are Media Limited publishes a range of magazines for New Zealand audiences, and ORD NZ is New Zealand’s largest distributor of magazines to retailers such as supermarkets, service stations, and bookstores.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Are Media/ORD NZ” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 18 August 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 13 September 2021. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

