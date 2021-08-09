Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Hotel Investment Forum Brings ‘challenged’ Industry Together

Monday, 9 August 2021, 1:28 pm
Press Release: JLL

August, 2021 – JLL and MinterEllisonRuddWatts together hosted the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum on Thursday 5 August.

Panels of front-line experts both in New Zealand and streaming live from Australia and Singapore discussed key issues and opportunities for 2021 and beyond, as well as strategies to successfully navigate the current hotel environment.

In addition to the co-hosts, the diverse line-up of speakers included representatives from Accor, ANZ, IHG Hotels & Resorts Group, Marriott International, New Zealand Hotel Council, and Radisson Hotel Group.

More than 75 people attended the event in Auckland with the hybrid event also streamed to an international audience.

“There are a myriad of challenges facing the hotel industry today and these change quickly in the current Covid environment,” says Andrew Monteith, Partner – Property and Real Estate, MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

“Given this, there has been little opportunity for the sector to come together to network and discuss future strategies, which is what the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum is all about.”

JLL New Zealand Hotels & Hospitality Group Vice President Nick Thompson says the only constant in the industry has been uncertainty, but the future is looking promising.

“From hotels owners looking for financing solutions amid pandemic uncertainty to identifying pockets of optimism as domestic tourism thrives and borders begin to open, the hotel industry has been constantly adapting,” says Thompson.

“However, there are positive signs emerging. Domestic tourism is thriving especially in regional centres, we’re seeing substantial development across the country with many projects commencing and continuing unabated, and with hygiene now a key amenity we’ve seen the market increasingly opt for hotels over Airbnb options.”

Co-hosted by JLL New Zealand and MinterEllisonRuddWatts, the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum was a hybrid event with sessions including a regional overview, an update from the New Zealand Hotel Council, an Operational discussion, and a debt panel followed by networking drinks.

Full session recordings are available to view on demand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 