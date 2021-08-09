Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MidCentral DHB Preparing For Midwife Strike Action

Monday, 9 August 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) union has given MidCentral DHB notification of its members’ intention to take part in strike action.

MERAS midwives will strike on Wednesday 11 August for eight hours from 11am through to 7pm. The strike notice includes a full withdrawal of labour at all MidCentral DHB birthing facilities, including Palmerston North Hospital, Horowhenua Health Centre and Te Papaioea Birthing Centre.

Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said the safety of mothers and their babies was most important and the maternity unit at Palmerston North Hospital and maternity services at Horowhenua Health Centre will be open with a midwife available.

“Contingency planning is well underway to ensure safe facilities for birthing continue and MERAS members have agreed with the DHB on the conditions for Life Preserving Services (LPS), in case of any emergency during the strike notice,” Ms Cook said.

Ms Cook said the DHB respects the midwives right to take strike action and appreciates the patience and understanding of the community and DHB staff.

Some electives and procedures had been deferred due to the strike action but Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Celina Eves said women preparing for childbirth should come to any scheduled appointments, unless contacted to have them postponed.

“The key priority during the strike period is ensuring the continued safety for women and their babies, whānau and staff. If you go into labour during the strike, please seek assistance from your lead maternity carer and continue to follow your normal birth plan,” Ms Eves said.

“We know this is a stressful time for expectant mothers and their whānau. If your birthing plan includes coming to one of our facilities, then please know that we are here for you.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 