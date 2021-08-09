Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For Wānaka’s Prestigious Business Awards

Monday, 9 August 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Wanaka Chamber of Commerce

Wānaka businesses are encouraged to reflect on resilience and innovation as a measure of success after a challenging fiscal year, with the launch of the Ignite Wānaka Business Awards.

Entries to the highly anticipated Ignite Wānaka Business Awards supported by Milford Asset Management are open, alongside the announcement of three new categories and two new judges to the independent judging panel.

The biennial awards provide an opportunity for local businesses to be recognised for their achievements, innovation, diversification and success across a broad range of categories, culminating in a glitzy awards dinner in November (date and other details to be announced).

Ignite Wānaka Chamber of Commerce is looking for outstanding businesses to enter the following categories: Tourism; Individual; Innovation; Trades & Infrastructure; Sustainability; Professional Services; Retail; Hospitality; People’s Choice and Young Enterprise (less than two years in operation). New categories are Outstanding Employer, Outstanding Not-for-Profit or Social Enterprise and Outstanding in Resilience and Diversification. Hospitality and Retail, previously one category, have now been separated into two separate categories. All finalists have the opportunity to be crowned the supreme winner.

The independent judging panel is convened by Wayne Hudson, who is joined by fellow returning judge Ann Lockhart. Two new judges are local business advisers Charlie James and Meg Taylor.

Hudson says: “2021 will be a very interesting year for the Ignite Wānaka Business Awards. I’m looking forward to seeing how businesses have coped with the challenges imposed by the pandemic, the lockdowns and the closing of our international borders.

"I am not expecting every business to have had a financially ‘successful’ year. Instead, survival in these turbulent times will in many cases be a success in itself. Learning how businesses have managed to survive and what they did to adapt should be very interesting."

Ignite Wānaka general manager Naomi Lindsay says: "It's been an uncertain 18 months for many in our business community, but the courage, tenacity and creativity with which businesses have tackled the pandemic has been nothing short of inspiring. We encourage businesses from all sectors to do a deep dive into their business, using the application forms as a guide, to unearth the great things they've achieved in the last two years."

Milford Asset Management has backed the Ignite Wānaka Business Awards since its inception in 2016. Manager Andrew MacKenzie says: “Milford is delighted to once again partner with Ignite Wānaka for the Business Awards and we encourage all Wanaka businesses to enter then come together to celebrate success. During these uncertain times, it is even more important for the business community to support each other.”

Entry forms are available online at https://www.ignitewanaka.co.nz/events-training/ignite-wanaka-awards/. Entries close at 5pm on October 8, 2021.

Full list of Ignite Wānaka Business Awards categories:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wanaka Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 