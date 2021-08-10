Isuzu's Tough SUV Just Got Tougher

Isuzu MU-X

The all-new Isuzu MU-X has arrived on New Zealand shores.

For the first time in seven years, the 7-seat large SUV has undergone a complete transformation making the all-new Isuzu MU-X the most advanced Isuzu ever built. It now offers segment-leading 3500kg towing capacity, a locking rear differential for better off-road ability, an extra 235mm in wading depth (now 800mm), a roomier cabin and advanced safety and technology.

Isuzu Utes New Zealand General Manager Sam Waller says, "The first-generation MU-X has always been a favourite amongst families in the rural community given its durability and reliability. It's also been a popular choice for those that often have something to tow. We're confident that the improvements in design and engineering instilled in the second-generation MU-X will meet—and exceed—the expectations of our customers."

Available this month from Isuzu Utes New Zealand dealerships, the ruggedly refined MU-X is powered exclusively by Isuzu's new 4JJ3-TCX, 3-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 140kW of power and 450Nm torque —matched with an intuitive six-speed automatic transmission.

Isuzu designers meticulously integrated luxury and comfort into the very ethos of the interior design—making the all-new MU-X the most relaxing and comfortable vehicle ever designed by Isuzu. It combines a lavish piano black and quilted leather-accented interior with bold 20-inch alloys and is equipped with new levels of premium features and finishes. The latest on-board technology includes a 9-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay®, plus eight speakers offering premium sound. Dual-zone climate air-conditioning, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors also come standard.

The MU-X scores eight airbags, and with Isuzu's Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), the all-new MU-X is safer than before. Auto emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition are just some of the safety features.

Whilst it has yet to be ANCAP tested, the all-new MU-X shares the same platform plus safety technology as New Zealand's safest ute, the D-Max. With this in mind, Isuzu Utes New Zealand are confident it will also achieve a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Available colours include Splash White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Obsidian Grey, Red Spinel, and Sapphire Blue, with Santos Brown new to the range.

With its new levels of refinement, capability and technology, the upgrades are reflected in the retail price of $80,990, including GST +ORC.

For the ultimate peace of mind, every Isuzu MU-X comes standard with a comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper 3-years/100,000km warranty, and up to 3-years or 100,000km of roadside assistance, whichever occurs first. To book a test drive at your nearest Isuzu dealership, visit www.isuzuutes.co.nz

