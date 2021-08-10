Vertiv Appoints LuLu Shiraz As Sales Director For Product And Service In Australia And New Zealand

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the appointment of LuLu Shiraz as sales director for product and service Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Shiraz will be responsible for building Vertiv’s presence across its enterprise, colocation, service and telco divisions, and expanding the company’s local partner base.

LuLu Shiraz

Shiraz is a veteran of A/NZ’s information technology and telecommunications (IT&T) industry with more than 20 years’ experience, much of which has been spent building and leading high-performance sales teams with a customer-centric ethos.

She joins Vertiv Australia and New Zealand after a five-year stint at Telstra, where she held the role of general manager and managed a $250 million customer portfolio. Prior to that, Shiraz served as senior account director at Dell EMC.

Shiraz said she joined Vertiv as she is passionate about how technology continuously offers businesses and people something different, and creates solutions in the face of disruption.

“From smartphones to technology organisations, business-as-usual workloads must be supported along with long-term growth and innovation. Resilient IT infrastructure is the key for the digital future we're building as a region, and around the world,” said Shiraz. “Vertiv is the heartbeat, and our leadership in power, cooling and IT infrastructure makes it a unique company at a pivotal time to help businesses capitalise on their changing work environments and take technology to a whole new level.”

Shiraz will report to and work closely with Vertiv A/NZ Managing Director Robert Linsdell. He says that with Shiraz’s customer centricity and Vertiv’s service excellence, the business expects to see its positive impact increase.

“Whether it’s government, utilities, transport or retail, IT infrastructure is more important than ever before – from the basic administration of service to long-term strategic imperatives. LuLu’s appointment is a clear sign we’re elevating our role in the ecosystem and developing a more customer-centric business.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

