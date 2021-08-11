SEEK NZ Employment Report - July 2021

STATE OF THE NATION

SEEK.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised.

SEEK job ads were up by 2% month-on-month (m/m).

SEEK job ads were up by 88% in July 2021 when compared to July 2020 (y/y) and were up 30% when

compared to July 2019.

Applications per job ad fell 9% m/m.

Industries offering the largest opportunity for jobseekers were Trades and Services, Manufacturing, Transport

& Logistics and Information Communication & Technology.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Job ad growth increased in Auckland (2%), Canterbury (5.2%) and Wellington (1.1%) m/m.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions.

“Businesses looking to hire should consider what they can do to secure the best talent in a competitive market. SEEK research shows Kiwis have fully embraced flexibility, which is the most sought-after benefit when applying for a new job.

“Nearly two-thirds of Kiwis look for flexible hours, while more than half want flexibility on working location. Car parks are also in the top perks desired by jobseekers, with nearly half indicating they look for a park while job hunting. Kiwis are also keen to find a workplace that prioritises development programmes and mentoring.”

More information is available in the attached report.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2108/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_July_2021.pdf

