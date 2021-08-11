Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tiny House Expo Is Back For 2021

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Tiny House Expo

New Zealand’s largest tiny house event is back for 2021. Proudly sponsored by OneRoof, the Tiny House Expo will take place on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October at Auckland Showgrounds (formerly ASB Showgrounds).

This year’s two-day event expects to welcome over 10,000 attendees through its doors to check out the latest innovative products from over 100 exhibitors and over 35 tiny houses on display at the Tiny House Village – including tiny homes from many of New Zealand’s most popular builders.

On Saturday, visitors will also have the opportunity to hear from tiny house dwellers, builders and experts at the Conference which runs in parallel with the Expo. This year’s keynote speaker is none other than Kiwi Bryce Langston, host of the popular YouTube web series Living Big in a Tiny House which has over 4 million subscribers. Bryce has met and interviewed tiny house dwellers around the globe and will share his extensive experience at the conference. Bryce will be joined by other inspiring speakers who will share their tiny living stories.

A new addition to the event this year is the Tiny House of the Year Awards, set to acknowledge the movers and shakers in the world of tiny house design and building in New Zealand. Awards entries are now open and will close on the 25th of August. The winners will be announced during the Tiny House Conference, on Saturday 30th October.

The Tiny House Expo and Conference has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2017 when seventy people attended the event. The rapid 5000% growth over 5 years highlights the popularity of the tiny house movement in New Zealand. And the movement is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

“With a housing market that continues to make it increasingly difficult for people to own their first home, it’s no surprise that Kiwis are turning to alternative ways of living, tiny houses are part of the solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis,” says Sharla May, founder and director of the Tiny House Expo. “Tiny houses aren't just a niche option anymore – they’re increasingly becoming a more viable solution for everyday Kiwis who want to own the home they live in. Who wouldn’t want to create a way of life that’s not only affordable but also can be self-sufficient, sustainable, and creative”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tiny House Expo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 