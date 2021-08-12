Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

75 Finalists Announced For Sustainable Business Awards

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

Finalists for this year’s Sustainable Business Awards span sectors from food and beverage to fashion, beauty, construction and travel.

The Sustainable Business Awards recognise and celebrate success in sustainability. They have been running for 19 years.

Rachel Brown ONZM is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network, which runs the Awards. She says: “The latest IPCC report on climate change has left no doubt about the imperative to change our ways of living and working. Businesses need to step up – their customers, employees and the planet are demanding it.

“The 75 finalists in these Awards are leading the way. They include corporates, small enterprises and individuals from the public and private sector, showing that whoever you are you can play your part.

“These long-standing Awards celebrate the achievements of these progressive organisations and I hope others will be inspired to follow in their footsteps. It has never been more important.”

The winners for all categories will be announced at a ceremony on 25 November. The ceremony will be held simultaneously in Auckland and Wellington, and broadcast online.

The finalists for the 2021 Sustainable Business Awards are:

Change Maker Award

Sponsored by Environmental Protection Authority

  • Courtney Davies, BLAKE
  • Felila Neama Taufa, TROW Group
  • Maggie Hewitt, Maggie Marilyn
  • Oliver Hunt, Medsalv
  • Patrick Moynahan, Computer Recycling
  • Sophia Olo-Whaanga, Dempsey Wood Civil

Climate Action Innovator

Sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

  • Christchurch International Airport
  • CoGo
  • Golden Bay Cement
  • New Zealand Nature Highlights
  • Zealandia

Climate Action Leader

Sponsored by EECA

  • Chia Sisters
  • Christchurch International Airport
  • Fletcher Building
  • Forest Lodge Orchard
  • New Zealand Post

Communicating for Impact

Sponsored by Kind&Co

  • All Heart NZ
  • Businesses for Climate Action
  • CarbonClick
  • Fonterra
  • Goodsense & Outside the Box Caskets
  • NZ Panels Group

Going Circular

Sponsored by Auckland Council

  • All Heart NZ
  • Citizen
  • Emma Lewisham
  • Fonterra
  • Glass Bottle Milk & Lewis Road Creamery
  • Happy Cow Milk
  • Maggie Marilyn
  • Mutu
  • RUBY
  • SOLID Oral Care
  • The Better Packaging Co

Good Food

Sponsored by New World

  • All Good
  • Citizen
  • Golden Bay Fruit
  • New Zealand Food Network
  • Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei
  • The Sustainable Food Co
  • Thieves Tea
  • Wholly Cow

Outstanding Collaboration

Sponsored by Toitū Envirocare

  • Citizen
  • Community Finance, Generate KiwiSaver, ANZ, Simplicity, Pathfinder, Forsyth Barr, Lindsay Foundation, Clare Foundation, & WEL Energy Trust
  • EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) & BEC
  • ERANZ (Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand)
  • Foodstuffs North Island & Wellington City Mission
  • New Zealand Food Network
  • Piritahi
  • The Ākina Foundation & Community Enterprise Network Trust

Restoring Nature

Sponsored by Department of Conservation

  • Habitat Restorations Aotearoa
  • HealthPost
  • Lake Hawea Station
  • Red Tree Environmental Solutions
  • Tahi Estate
  • Tanes Tree Trust
  • Yealands Wine Group

Social Impactor

Sponsored by MAS

  • All Good
  • All Heart NZ
  • Aroha Funerals
  • Auckland Permaculture Workshop
  • AWWA
  • Fair Food New Zealand
  • Gap Filler
  • HealthPost
  • Isthmus Group
  • Kaipatiki Project
  • TROW Group

Sustainability Superstar

Sponsored by NZI

  • Camden Howitt, Sustainable Coastlines
  • Charlotte Rutherford, Fonterra
  • Charmaine Bailie, Kaipatiki Project
  • Jayden Klinac, For the Better Good
  • Kayleigh Appleton, Waiheke Resources Trust
  • Malcolm Johns, Christchurch International Airport
  • Manu Rastogi, Kathmandu
  • Peter Simons, DB Breweries

