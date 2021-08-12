75 Finalists Announced For Sustainable Business Awards

Finalists for this year’s Sustainable Business Awards span sectors from food and beverage to fashion, beauty, construction and travel.

The Sustainable Business Awards recognise and celebrate success in sustainability. They have been running for 19 years.

Rachel Brown ONZM is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network, which runs the Awards. She says: “The latest IPCC report on climate change has left no doubt about the imperative to change our ways of living and working. Businesses need to step up – their customers, employees and the planet are demanding it.

“The 75 finalists in these Awards are leading the way. They include corporates, small enterprises and individuals from the public and private sector, showing that whoever you are you can play your part.

“These long-standing Awards celebrate the achievements of these progressive organisations and I hope others will be inspired to follow in their footsteps. It has never been more important.”

The winners for all categories will be announced at a ceremony on 25 November. The ceremony will be held simultaneously in Auckland and Wellington, and broadcast online.

The finalists for the 2021 Sustainable Business Awards are:

Change Maker Award

Sponsored by Environmental Protection Authority

Courtney Davies, BLAKE

Felila Neama Taufa, TROW Group

Maggie Hewitt, Maggie Marilyn

Oliver Hunt, Medsalv

Patrick Moynahan, Computer Recycling

Sophia Olo-Whaanga, Dempsey Wood Civil

Climate Action Innovator

Sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Christchurch International Airport

CoGo

Golden Bay Cement

New Zealand Nature Highlights

Zealandia

Climate Action Leader

Sponsored by EECA

Chia Sisters

Christchurch International Airport

Fletcher Building

Forest Lodge Orchard

New Zealand Post

Communicating for Impact

Sponsored by Kind&Co

All Heart NZ

Businesses for Climate Action

CarbonClick

Fonterra

Goodsense & Outside the Box Caskets

NZ Panels Group

Going Circular

Sponsored by Auckland Council

All Heart NZ

Citizen

Emma Lewisham

Fonterra

Glass Bottle Milk & Lewis Road Creamery

Happy Cow Milk

Maggie Marilyn

Mutu

RUBY

SOLID Oral Care

The Better Packaging Co

Good Food

Sponsored by New World

All Good

Citizen

Golden Bay Fruit

New Zealand Food Network

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

The Sustainable Food Co

Thieves Tea

Wholly Cow

Outstanding Collaboration

Sponsored by Toitū Envirocare

Citizen

Community Finance, Generate KiwiSaver, ANZ, Simplicity, Pathfinder, Forsyth Barr, Lindsay Foundation, Clare Foundation, & WEL Energy Trust

EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) & BEC

ERANZ (Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand)

Foodstuffs North Island & Wellington City Mission

New Zealand Food Network

Piritahi

The Ākina Foundation & Community Enterprise Network Trust

Restoring Nature

Sponsored by Department of Conservation

Habitat Restorations Aotearoa

HealthPost

Lake Hawea Station

Red Tree Environmental Solutions

Tahi Estate

Tanes Tree Trust

Yealands Wine Group

Social Impactor

Sponsored by MAS

All Good

All Heart NZ

Aroha Funerals

Auckland Permaculture Workshop

AWWA

Fair Food New Zealand

Gap Filler

HealthPost

Isthmus Group

Kaipatiki Project

TROW Group

Sustainability Superstar

Sponsored by NZI

Camden Howitt, Sustainable Coastlines

Charlotte Rutherford, Fonterra

Charmaine Bailie, Kaipatiki Project

Jayden Klinac, For the Better Good

Kayleigh Appleton, Waiheke Resources Trust

Malcolm Johns, Christchurch International Airport

Manu Rastogi, Kathmandu

Peter Simons, DB Breweries

