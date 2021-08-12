Māori Women’s Development Inc Welcomes Back The MWDI Māori Business Women’s Awards For 2021 To Celebrate Success!

MWDI Māori Business Women’s Awards 2021 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business, showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

The Chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc, Māreikura Druis Barrett CNZM, QSM says “This is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our wāhine and showcase their businesses on the economic world stage.”

Nominations are now open for the MWDI Māori Business Women’s Award 2021.

When you nominate your Business for an MWDI Maori Business Women Award you are eligible for a rohe award and also the opportunity for a business excellence award through various disciplines such as:

Business Collaboration, People & Capability, Innovation, Employment & Growth, Emerging Business, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales.

To enter or for more information about the awards visit www.mwdi.co.nz or to become a sponsor contact Aroha Te Kanawa on 0272764285.

We look forward to seeing you at this year’s event on Saturday, 6 November 2021 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Nominations close

5 September 2021

