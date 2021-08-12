Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Women’s Development Inc Welcomes Back The MWDI Māori Business Women’s Awards For 2021 To Celebrate Success!

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Maori Women's Development Incorporation

MWDI Māori Business Women’s Awards 2021 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business, showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

The Chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc, Māreikura Druis Barrett CNZM, QSM says “This is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our wāhine and showcase their businesses on the economic world stage.”

Nominations are now open for the MWDI Māori Business Women’s Award 2021.

When you nominate your Business for an MWDI Maori Business Women Award you are eligible for a rohe award and also the opportunity for a business excellence award through various disciplines such as:

Business Collaboration, People & Capability, Innovation, Employment & Growth, Emerging Business, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales.

To enter or for more information about the awards visit www.mwdi.co.nz or to become a sponsor contact Aroha Te Kanawa on 0272764285.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and follow us on Facebook!

We look forward to seeing you at this year’s event on Saturday, 6 November 2021 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Nominations close

5 September 2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Women's Development Incorporation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 