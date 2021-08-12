Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lexus Of North Shore Opens New ‘five-star’ Home

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Lexus Of North Shore

The Lexus of North Shore team are taking their commitment of excellence to an entirely new level, unveiling an amazing new Lexus showroom that mimics the superior quality and hospitality of a five-star hotel.

One of New Zealand’s very first Lexus dealerships, the showroom first opened in 2001, introducing the North Shore of Auckland to the luxury of Lexus vehicles.

“The Lexus ethos is all about the passionate pursuit of perfection and this has been totally applied to our new Lexus of North Shore showroom,” explains Lexus North Shore CEO Mark Jago.

“Unsurpassed attention to detail underpins the customer experience when you drive a Lexus and our investment in this new showroom goes hand-in-hand with that commitment,” adds Jago. “At Lexus of North Shore, superior quality runs deeper than simply having the very best motor vehicles. It is an obsession lived by everyone and applied in every aspect of our business.”

The new dealership was officially opened on Thursday July 22. At that function Lexus of North Shore Sales Leader, Ash Pateriya, acknowledged the support of Lexus New Zealand in helping to create their sensational new home, as well as design and build partners Lanta Construction and Brand Partners.

Lexus of North Shore Ambassadors were involved in the event, designer Adrian Hailwood showcased a number of his latest fashion designs at the event, with Chef Ben Bayly of Ahi restaurant cooking carefully crafted canapes.

“Lexus has always shown leadership in providing superior quality, guest experiences and innovation, reasons it is considered one of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world. says Hailwood. “These are values that align well to my own ethos as a designer, and why I’m so proud to be a Lexus of North Shore Ambassador.”

“Creating memorable and amazing experiences is extremely important to me as a chef, says Bayly. “Takumi are an important part of the Lexus brand, the word meaning unrivalled commitment and mastery of your craft. I’m constantly honing my own skills as a chef in a very similar way, so working with Lexus of North Shore makes a lot of sense.”

Mark Jago says the rebrand project was completed in late July and the entire Lexus of North Shore team are absolutely thrilled with the result.

“We have created a warm and comforting new dealership with a customer lounge we trust our patrons will enjoy,” he says. “The quality is indeed like a five-star hotel. We are inviting those who appreciate fine motor vehicles and the pursuit of luxury to come and experience this wonderful new facility.”

For more information, or to be first to hear about vehicle launches, meet local Lexus owners and fans, and ask our qualified technicians and professionals anything about Lexus, visit Lexus of North Shore on their website, Facebook, Instagram.

