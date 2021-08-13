Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebration Box & The Wild Rose Deliver Flybuys Members Added Value

Friday, 13 August 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd

Flybuys Extras launched in July with the ambition to provide added value for its members. It has recently added two fast growing brands, Celebration Box and The Wild Rose to its program allowing its members to receive special discounts.

Celebration Box is a popular Gift Box, Flower and Sweet Treat online business that delights thousands of recipients every week who get sent a Celebration Box from that someone special. CEO Wayne Kennerley commented “customers love the large variety of gifts Celebration Box offers that start from as little as $24.95. They can add a free personalised message and get it delivered fast. Flybuys to me is about providing that little bit extra for its members. The partnership with Celebration Box means Flybuy members can get a discount when they want to delight someone special in their life.”

The Wild Rose is a fast growing Florist that delivers everything you’d expect of a Florist & Gift store and more. From beautiful fresh bouquets to wedding flowers for that special occasion, The Wild Rose delivers it with style. Sourcing direct from local growers or the flower market they aim to provide great value flowers and gifts NZ wide. Brand Manager Vivienne Semmens commented, “while we are best known for our great value bouquets, our dried flowers and personalised sympathy flowers arrangements have proven incredibly popular. Partnering with Flybuys means more and more people will become aware of our Flower and Gift offer including our unique Flowers in a Box that can be sent NZ wide. This unique offer can be kept simple such as sending a dozen roses or combined with Gourmet Chocolate and a bottle of bubbles to deliver the perfect gift.”

Flybuys Extras continues to expand its range of special offers from quality brands across categories such as food and beverage, fashion and beauty, lifestyle and travel.

Flybuys’ Business Development Manager Scott Hughes welcomes both Celebration Box and The Wild Rose to the Flybuys family. “Flybuys' diverse 2.5 million active registered members include gift givers and flower lovers, so we’re delighted to be able to extend offers from well-loved New Zealand brands like The Wild Rose and Celebration Box.”

Having Celebration Box and The Wild Rose in the Flybuys network allows New Zealanders to get a great deal, no matter what the gifting occasion. With the brands offering an impressive range of gift boxes, flowers and sweet treats, to corporate gifts, switched-on Kiwis can get the perfect gift for a loved one at a special price thanks to Flybuys. Hughes highlights the platform's key advantage ‘With the launch of Flybuys Extras, members can take advantage of these instant offers without even needing to spend Flybuys points’.

To find out more about the rewards you can get through Flybuys Extras with The Wild Rose and Celebration Box, check out Flybuys Extras here.

