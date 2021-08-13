Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

Friday, 13 August 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers.

"The Authority is using its powers to investigate the problem and provide New Zealand consumers with urgent assurance after Monday’s event," says James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority.

"We are very disappointed that some consumers were left without power on one of the coldest nights this year. Our focus over the past few days has been on the extent of the impact on consumers and initiating a review under the Act to give assurance to the New Zealand public."

The review has two phases.

1.Phase one of the review will seek immediate assurance that any systemic and process issues that led to Monday’s power cuts are urgently corrected. In particular, the review will be around the system operator’s demand allocation tool and communications. This part of the review will be completed in two weeks.

2.Phase two of the review will be wider than the system operator’s role. The scope will be informed by the findings of phase one of the review.

The Authority has published the terms of reference for the review on our website and will coordinate with MBIE to contribute to the review commissioned by the Minister for Energy and Resources.

The Authority has been in contact with all distributors and retailers in the areas impacted by the event. Approximately 34,350 customers were affected with the biggest impact felt in the Waikato region with over 17,000 customers disconnected. The Authority also contacted the Major Electricity Users Group to understand the response by industrial consumers.

The Authority encourages all consumers to contact their retailer if they are experiencing any issues after Monday’s event, and we commend retailers who have voluntarily offered compensation to their affected consumers.

Notes:

1.The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with a statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers.

2. On Thursday 12 August 2021 the Electricity Authority received a claim of an undesirable trading situation. We will publish the claim on our website as soon as possible.

3.The Authority continues to work on the review of competition in the wholesale market.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:




Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>



ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 