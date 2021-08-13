New Director Appointed To BNZ Board

Ms Barbara Chapman CNZM has been appointed an independent non-executive director of Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), effective 01 October 2021.

BNZ Chairman Doug McKay ONZM said he was delighted to welcome Ms Chapman on behalf of the BNZ Board.

“Barbara is a fantastic addition to the BNZ Board. She brings with her an enormous depth of knowledge of the banking industry, a passion for people and culture, sustainability and strong governance. I look forward to her contribution,” he says.

Barbara Chapman CNZM has extensive banking experience, having served as Chief Executive and Managing Director of ASB Bank Limited from 2011 until February 2018. Barbara also serves as the Chair of both Genesis Energy Limited and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and is an independent director on the board of Fletcher Building.

“Banks play an important role in helping all New Zealanders achieve their business and personal goals. I’m delighted to be joining the BNZ team and supporting their focus on a great culture and great customer experiences,” she says.

© Scoop Media