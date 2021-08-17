Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac Economic Overview, August 2021 – Rapid Escalation

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 5:25 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

The Westpac Economics team’s latest Economic Overview highlights how conditions in the New Zealand economy have changed dramatically in the last few months.

“Supply-side constraints on the economy have been apparent for some time,” said Westpac’s Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. “What was lacking, even a few months ago, was a sense that businesses were able to pass on rising costs, or to bid up pay rates to attract local workers.”

But there is now clear evidence that strong demand is running up against these supply constraints. “New Zealand’s elimination approach to Covid-19 has allowed the economy to gather a real head of steam, more so than we’ve seen elsewhere,” said Mr Gordon.

As a result, the stimulus that the Reserve Bank provided last year to support the recovery is no longer needed. “We expect the Official Cash Rate to start rising over the coming months, reaching a peak of 2% by late 2023,” said Mr Gordon.

“Crucially, we think that higher interest rates will be effective in taking the heat out of the housing market, consumer spending, and ultimately inflation,” noted Mr Gordon. “We expect inflation to have settled closer to the 2% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target by late 2022.”

The more serious Delta variant of Covid-19 presents two significant challenges to the economic outlook. The first is short-term: given our currently low vaccination rate, an outbreak here would likely require a strict lockdown to contain it. “While we would hope to steer clear of that, we already have some experience of how economies fare during lockdowns – and how they come out the other side,” said Mr Gordon.

The second issue is longer-term. Mass vaccination, while essential to our Covid response, is not sufficient to deal with the Delta variant. Ongoing measures will be needed as New Zealand reopens its border, in the same way that they are needed in other countries as they reopen their domestic economies.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>


CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:


Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>


RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 