Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ONE WEEK TO GO: New Zealand Fashion Week 2021

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 5:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Fashion Week Ltd

New Zealand Fashion Week returns this year to celebrates its 20th anniversary

The event will be hosted in the Aotea Square precinct from 23 – 29 August 2021

The traditionally trade-only show will be open to consumers for the very first time

After the postponement of New Zealand Fashion Week last year due to COVID-19, the return of this iconic event has been highly anticipated by the wider industry – particularly as it returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Returning to the iconic Aotea Square and Auckland Town Hall in the heart of the city, the traditionally trade-only show will be open to consumers for the very first time. To give fashion lovers a chance to experience New Zealand Fashion Week alongside industry and designer guests, iTicket is offering a limited number of hosting packages to selected shows including Kate Sylvester, Kathryn Wilson, Hailwood and Zambesi as well as the very special Caci Presents: 20-year Retrospective Showcase.

But NZFW are also opening up to more than each Designer’s guest list. The interactive hub in Aotea Square open to everyone – from fashion lovers to fun-loving passers-by – will feature a big screen streaming most on-site shows during the week (24 – 27 August), a public bar, the Atomic Coffee Roasters café, Ford New Zealand’s new Escape Plug-in Hybrid, the Keith Hay Home, the Red Bull Hummer and places to chill and soak up the vibes.

The Concert Chamber will host three seminars throughout the week, all of which are open to the public.


‘Kowtow presents: Single Use Planet’ will feature Kowtow’s Gosia Piatek, skincare entrepreneur Emma Lewisham and Deadly Ponies’ Creative Director, Liam Bowden to break down fashion’s future trajectory from sustainable discussion to innovative action.

Hosted by popular radio host and podcast producer Noelle McCarthy, the event aims to inspire industry leaders and consumers alike in ways the fashion and beauty sector needs to create their own unique and trailblazing pathway to a sustainable future.

‘Mindful Fashion presents: Building Brands for a Better Future’ will cover sustainability, fashion and using business for good through some of New Zealand’s top emerging innovative brands showcasing how they address sustainability and the ways they work toward a just and inclusive fashion system.


‘Ministry of Social Development Presents: Moving the Dial on Diversity’ will take the form of a panel discussion, aiming to showcase the importance of diversity in the workplace. From exploring the meaning of diversity to sharing insights on how workplaces can achieve greater diversity, the panel will share their thoughts, experiences and knowledge to inspire businesses to continue to strive for greater diversity.

To extend the experience further, NZFW is bringing the city centre into stylish focus while also shining light on themes of ethical, sustainable, indigenous and diverse fashion.

Working with partners Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate, as well as of Heart of the City, NZFW has created a schedule of free fashion-related activities and events all week long.

Councillor Pippa Coom says Auckland Council values this opportunity to team up with organisations who are vested in the success of a city centre bustling with life, and wrap around some free events to make sure the week-long festival is within reach of far more people.

Inside the NZFW Marquee in Aotea Square during Fashion Weekend (28 – 29 August), children can learn to make crayon rubbings from carvings of New Zealand birds, flora and tukutuku patterns with Master carver and artist Natanahira Pona, or bring in a favourite family quote, saying or heartfelt sentiment and have it translated into Te Reo Māori by teacher and translator Ale Jandra Jensen.

The full NZFW schedule, Guide, Aotea Square Schedule, hosting packages and everything you need to know can be found at nzfashionweek.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Fashion Week Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 