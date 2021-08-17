Prestigious Cuisine Good Food Awards return for 2021

After what can only be described as an unprecedented gap-year, the annual Cuisine magazine Good Food Awards returns this year for the first time since 2019 to celebrate excellence across New Zealand’s hospitality industry.

Presented by American Express, the Cuisine Good Food Awards (CGFA) celebrate brilliance in one of the industries that has been challenged the most during COVID-19 lockdowns countrywide. Now in its 16th year, the awards acknowledge the very best of New Zealand’s restaurants and chefs nationwide and produces the Cuisine Good Food Guide, showcasing outstanding places to eat and drink across the country.

Cuisine Editor and Co-Director Kelli Brett is delighted to see the timely return of the awards. "One of the strengths of our restaurant industry is its agility. COVID taught us that a great hospitality experience and the team that works so hard to create it is never again to be taken for granted. Our great restaurants have been able to react and survive in very innovative ways to stay in the game.”

“These awards and the resulting Cuisine Good Food Guide will allow true food and drink lovers to make informed decisions and ensure that every dollar that they spend on dining out will be spent well. It has been a tough time for the industry, and it is not over yet. The awards come at a moment when these dedicated professionals truly deserve a humongous hug. We can't wait to celebrate with them on 13 December."

In a move that was ahead of its time in 2019, the awards will once again be broadcast digitally on 13 December, allowing restaurant teams, and food and drink enthusiasts across the country to pull up a front-row seat at the New Zealand hospitality industry’s night of nights.

This year also sees the introduction of two new awards, reflective of both the changing hospitality landscape and the need to recognise meticulous talent - Best Hotel Restaurant and Best Pastry Chef.

“With the influx of new hotels and their inhouse offerings hitting the market in 20/21 we want to recognise the establishments that are doing it well and raise the bar for the industry in general,” says Kelli.

“There are many layers to this, a hotel restaurant cannot operate in the same way as an independent operation. They are often open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and may also deliver the room service menu as well. It takes a special skill set to operate these restaurants successfully and we know they will greatly value this recognition.”

In Kelli’s opinion, the introduction of the Best Pastry Chef award is a much-needed addition. “This award recognises a hardworking, talented but often unrecognised group of professionals who have coined their own style, with a focus on New Zealand ingredients that express their flavour and quality. These are chefs who have a particular passion for desserts and have reached outstanding heights with their sweet cookery.”

The CGFA’s traditional ‘hats’ – a rating system of 1, 2 or 3 – will retain the upgraded standards that were introduced in 2019. To be awarded one hat, a restaurant will need to score 16 – regarded as ‘great’. A score of 18 will no longer be awarded 3 hats. To receive this most prestigious accolade a restaurant will need to be considered ‘extraordinary and approaching perfection’ with a score of 19 or 20.

Cuisine will this year recognise the best of the best with the allocation of its coveted hats, along with a list of ‘Ones To Watch’ that also demonstrate an extremely high standard to comprise the full list of the top 100 dining destinations nationwide.

Additionally, in 2021 the CGFA will recognise the highest-achieving restaurants in 15 categories, including the highly coveted American Express Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year awards.

Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the top 100 list.

“As news of the return of the awards filters through the restaurant community, there is palpable excitement,” says Kerry.

“Chefs love the Cuisine Good Food Awards because they know they represent a singular focus on the delivery of a truly sophisticated, satisfying and consumer driven dining experience. They appreciate that these awards are built on nearly two decades of development and refinement and they value the transparency and expertise brought to the assessment process by a team of the finest food and dining observers and commentators in the country.”

The Cuisine Good Food Awards is the only nationwide restaurant awards programme of its kind. Now independently owned, the annual awards are viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand.

The awards are supported by a group of premium companies that are committed to investing in and recognising the hard work and achievements of New Zealand hospitality professionals, and without whom the awards would not be possible.

Presenting partner American Express is delighted to extend its support to celebrating the country’s excellent hospitality venues and workers after a challenging year.

“We know how important the Cuisine Good Food Awards are to the hospitality industry. This is a great opportunity for American Express to celebrate the achievements of the industry and show our ongoing support at a time when it is absolutely needed the most,” says Rob Bourne, Head of Card Services New Zealand American Express.

The partners for 2021 include Antipodes, De’Longhi, Ora King and Pead, for whom Cuisine would like to thank and acknowledge for their continued support.

For more information on the Cuisine Top 100, regional breakdowns, full list of awards, and information on viewing the awards online, visit cuisine.co.nz, facebook.com/cuisinemagazine, twitter.com/cuisinemagazine, or follow @cuisinemagazine on Instagram.

