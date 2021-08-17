Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whanganui gains $700k with tourism funding boost

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Domestic visitors have confirmed Whanganui is a desirable destination and the Government has recognised this value with a boost to regional tourism funding.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash today announced the support for tourism in a detailed plan designed to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry. Whanganui can expect to get a $700k boost to its budget through the “Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan,” according to the Minister.

Along with support for struggling South Island tourism, the plan will build on the growth of tourism in regions like Whanganui.

Regional Tourism Organisations will receive a new round of annual grant funding of $26 million to manage, plan, promote and market tourism activities in their regions. The plan recognises the surge in domestic tourism in the past year has been a boost for some traditionally out-of-the-way regions, and the new investment will build on this, it says.

Paul Chaplow, Whanganui & Partners’ Strategic Lead – Visitor Industries, says the funding will add to the momentum Whanganui has built as the region’s popularity continues to grow.

“Last year we were able to invest in our promotional efforts significantly with campaigns targeted to visitors from the big centres. This helped us continue our growth trend and has contributed to Whanganui experiencing the best tourism growth in the country last year.”

Chaplow said Whanganui & Partners had unlocked $700k in Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funds last year and said the new funding would enable Whanganui & Partners to extend its promotional efforts on a similarly significant scale.

“This will mean we can maintain our promotions at a high level, which we believe has led to exponentially better outcomes for the industry.”

The Minister indicated that the application of the funding will follow a “high-trust model” and could be applied much like 2020’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP) funding was, but he expected a greater focus on destination management and working with iwi and communities.

Jonathan Sykes, Whanganui & Partners’ Strategic Lead – Marketing, said the economic development agency had opted to use the previous MBIE contribution to focus on growing Whanganui’s profile on a significant scale and the latest announcement showed the resulting growth was worth celebrating.

“The Government’s decision to support our region shows the progress we’ve made has been impactful and recognises the value of our growth in the long term. This plan explicitly recognises that our region is worth investing in and has much to offer the tourism sector.”

Sykes said Whanganui & Partners had anticipated the new round of funding and had considered this possibility in its ongoing visitor campaign plans. Sykes said Whanganui’s success had been referred to as the Government outlined the plan’s details to Regional Tourism Organisations.

“We were pleased to see MBIE highlight Whanganui as an example in its feasibility study. This demonstrates confidence in Whanganui’s significant tourism assets.”

Chaplow said Whanganui & Partners’ development of a revised Destination Management Plan aligned with the Minister’s directive, which is to invest in new programmes like small business support, tourism infrastructure, the conservation estate, Māori development, economic and regional development, and mental wellbeing support.

“The Ministry also wants to see collaboration where possible, with iwi, tourism stakeholders and other regions. Whanganui’s work with Taranaki and Manawatū to establish a Coastal Arts Trail is a good example of how this can work to our mutual benefit.”

The $200 million Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan will be rolled out between now and 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>


CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:


Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>


RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 