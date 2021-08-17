Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Branches Closed Until Further Notice

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 7:10 pm
Press Release: BNZ

With the country heading into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 tonight, all BNZ branches and Partners Centres are closed until further notice.

BNZ’s call centres are fully operational with all our bankers working from home, and the dedicated over-50s phone line remains available. Phone and digital banking options are available and are convenient and effective ways for customers to carry out their banking needs at this time.

BNZ will update this guidance as soon as possible.

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


