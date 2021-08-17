BNZ Branches Closed Until Further Notice

With the country heading into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 tonight, all BNZ branches and Partners Centres are closed until further notice.

BNZ’s call centres are fully operational with all our bankers working from home, and the dedicated over-50s phone line remains available. Phone and digital banking options are available and are convenient and effective ways for customers to carry out their banking needs at this time.

BNZ will update this guidance as soon as possible.

