BNZ Branches Closed Until Further Notice
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 7:10 pm
Press Release: BNZ
With the country heading into COVID-19 Alert Level 4
tonight, all BNZ branches and Partners Centres are closed
until further notice.
BNZ’s call centres are fully
operational with all our bankers working from home, and the
dedicated over-50s phone line remains available. Phone and
digital banking options are available and are convenient and
effective ways for customers to carry out their banking
needs at this time.
BNZ will update this guidance as
soon as
possible.
© Scoop Media
Be good with money
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.
Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.
A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.