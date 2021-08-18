A New Zealand first

Innovative company eHaus launch The People's House Collection, a series of high performing, build ready plans.

eHaus are a New Zealand owned and operated company who specialise in the design and construction of high performing, healthy, comfy homes using the internationally recognised Passive House Planning Package (PHPP) as a benchmark that measures performance before, during and after construction.

Established in 2009 by Jon Iliffe, Baden and Glenda Brown, this award-winning business has now grown across 22 regions.

“The current performance of many New Zealand homes falls well below world health standards for comfort, health and performance. What we do is a game changer in the market” says Jon Iliffe Director. “Challenging standards and offering an alternative way of design and construction that delivers exceptional results with measured performance outcomes.”

"We want all New Zealanders to have an eHaus – a home that is uncompromising on health, comfort and energy efficiency through clever design.

So, we set ourselves the challenge to develop a home option that offers four key deliverables: Beautiful design; Incredible performance; Quality finishes with a sustainable heart; incredible value."

The People’s House Collection makes living in a beautiful, architecturally designed, energy efficient home a reality.

“It’s a big decision when building and can almost seem a little daunting. So, we wanted to take away that fear, bringing confidence and excitement into the process” said Baden Brown – Director. “For many, seeing a finished plan is a great way to enable a quicker build as there is no design phase and enables clients to visualise the space including finishes. With all the hard work done, The People's House Collection takes away the fear of the unknown with no surprises, including budget”.

Next level energy efficiency. eHaus say this with total certainty because all the plans in the Collection have been energy modelled across all 18 climate zones in New Zealand using the Passive House energy efficiency computer software (PHPP) as a performance base.

To energy model a home means to measure it against a standard, so you know how it will perform once built. Measuring performance isn’t currently mainstream for a code-built home in New Zealand. ‘Just like safety standards provide consumers with confidence that a product will perform to an agreed standard, we offer this same confidence when it comes to a new build,” said Jon.

PHPP is the performance measure eHaus use and is the gold standard in energy performance based on 30 years of proven science and research. This strict and rigorous process provides Passive House homeowners options in efficiency performance and are presented with certification to prove it. The modelling also calculates other specifics, like the region’s sunlight hours and average daily temperatures, to prevent the space from getting too hot, or too cold.

The People's House Collection isn’t a Passive House, rather an eHaus Pacific** – a standard of performance developed by eHaus for New Zealand using the same modelling and calculations but based on a lowered threshold of performance. eHaus owners are presented with the final PHPP reporting and verification to prove it meets that standard.

Modelling the People's House Collection confirms the plans will operate well above the eHaus Pacific standard, resulting in 88%* less heating energy required than if these same plans were built to the current NZ building code; and will maintain a constant minimum temperature of 20°C all year round, with minimal active heating or cooling required in peaks of the seasons.

*Heating energy savings based on PHPP model, using climate data for the Whanganui region.

Thanks to clever design and construction, the spaces will respond to the environment and adapt to their inhabitants using proven building science based around five key principles which work in harmony with each other:

1. Superior insulation.

2. Airtightness.

3. Superior performing insulated joinery.

4. Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation system

5. Minimal thermal bridges.

When combined, these principles provide incredible benefits.

1. No draughts and air leaks resulting in a beautiful, quiet space.

2. Heat can't escape, reducing energy loss and saving up to 88%* in heating energy costs alone.

3. Efficient LowE, argon glazing in fully insulated joinery, eliminating condensation, draughts, and mould.

4. Superior levels of insulation matched to the regional climate - the concrete foundation slab is even fully insulated

5. The quiet, efficient Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation system works 24/7 in the background providing, fresh filtered air - with up to 98% of pollutants removed. This helps to keep the space at a constant temperature no matter what’s happening outside, creating the healthiest living space.

6. Built by a qualified eHaus builder – all handpicked for their exceptional skills and passion. eHaus is a nation-wide team across 22 regions, delivering outstanding quality and seamless construction experiences from start to finish.

One of the biggest challenges when building a new home is budget and often as a trade-off, things like energy efficiency and performance, aren’t considered. eHaus want to bridge that gap with a product offering that is uncompromising in quality and performance and can work within a budget.

Priced from $560 - $650*** these homes are incredible value.

Sustainable heart

Wanting a home that treads lightly on the environment was also a key driver for The People's House Collection, delivering on a home that had a sustainable heart. Building homes for the future has always been at the centre for eHaus, and The Peoples House Series is no different. eHaus engaged with experts to ensure the plans are sustainable, challenging the way we construct through minimising waste while using the right resources.

Maximising on materials by standardising sizes, saving on waste, and seeking out products that have sustainable practices wrapped around them was the approach. It’s an important part of what eHaus offer, knowing they are making a difference and offering clients the choice to be part of the solution, for an environmental mindset change. Doing the right thing for the environment is critical as we face global warming, and eHaus are focused on making this a key driver by offering real solutions through the development of The People's House Collection.

And it doesn't stop there. Due to the way these plans are designed and constructed; carbon emissions are naturally reduced through heating energy savings. eHaus have done the math and are measuring the amount of carbon these homes can be expected to save each year. All eHaus’ start saving carbon from day one, with Series One calculated to save over 1100kgs per annum.

This sustainable thinking is also extended to the finishing’s inside, that same uncompromising attitude with two interior colour options (warm and cool) for clients to choose from. High-spec finishes and beautiful high-quality products like 100% New Zealand Wool Carpets, low VOC Resene paint, beautiful low water volume taps, timber flooring and LED lighting, all come standard.

These homes are uncompromised in good looks and style, thanks to the sustainable thinking that drove the process. What started as a challenge to find sustainable housing solutions with other likeminded New Zealand companies, has ended with a final product that is truly outstanding.

With two plans released and another in the design phase, The People's House Collection offers New Zealanders so much more from a new build. The current building standards are longer fit for purpose, but there are options that are challenging a new way of thinking and providing real solutions for more New Zealand families.

Find out more about at ehaus.co.nz – The People's House Collection.

