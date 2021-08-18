Less than half of disabled people under the age of 65 are working



Only 42.5 percent of disabled people aged 15–64 years were employed in the June 2021 quarter, compared with 78.9 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group, Stats NZ said today.

“This shows that disabled people are under-represented in the workforce,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

“Employment can play an important role in a person’s wellbeing, not only providing income, but also social connection and a sense of purpose.”

