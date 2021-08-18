Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Less than half of disabled people under the age of 65 are working

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Only 42.5 percent of disabled people aged 15–64 years were employed in the June 2021 quarter, compared with 78.9 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group, Stats NZ said today.

“This shows that disabled people are under-represented in the workforce,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

“Employment can play an important role in a person’s wellbeing, not only providing income, but also social connection and a sense of purpose.”

