Increase in power prices drives June 2021 quarter producers price indexes higher

Another rise in electricity prices drove a 3.0 percent increase in prices paid by producers and a 2.6 percent increase in prices received for production in the June 2021 quarter (from the March 2021 quarter), Stats NZ said today.

Prices paid by electricity and gas supply producers rose 17.0 percent in the June 2021 quarter, while prices received for production increased 14.3 percent.

“As we saw last quarter, low lake levels and gas supply constraints continue to push electricity and gas prices higher,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

