Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open In 2021 iSANZ Awards

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: ISANZ

iSANZ, the awards that celebrate the achievements of New Zealand's information security and cyber security communities, is back in 2021 after postponement in 2020 due to Covid-19. Entries open today 19th August and stay open until Thursday 30 September.

Now in their 7th year, the iSANZ Board has taken the opportunity to make some changes to the 2021 Award categories and refresh the judging line-up.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says with COVID-19 disruptions and increasingly high-profile cyber attacks targeting New Zealand organisations, it has been a trying year for businesses of all kinds.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to recognise the focus, dedication and commitment of New Zealand's information security and cyber security communities. After a year of challenge and change, we look forward to seeing the iSANZ entries and celebrating excellence in information security on the national stage."

This year's iSANZ Award categories are:

Best Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative - open to organisations who have successfully implemented an InfoSec security project or awareness initiative.

Best Security Professional - open to senior security leaders holding full or part time positions as CISO, Security Manager, or similar security leadership position.

Best Start-Up or New Business - open to new information security / cyber security businesses founded in New Zealand and which have been operating for no more than five years.

Best Security Company of the Year - open to security companies with superior security products or solutions that help customers tackle today's most pressing InfoSec challenges.

Best NZ Security Product or Service - open to New Zealand companies who have an 'in service' Security Service or Product.

Up-and-Coming Cyber Security Star - open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of Cyber/ InfoSec in NZ with less than 3 years’ experience and who have made a positive and impressive impact on our community.

Each year the iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated Hall of Fame Award. Nominations can be made by emailing nominations@isanz.org.nz.

Because of last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, entries in the 2021 iSANZ Awards can be made for information security initiatives completed in either 2019/20 or 2020/21.

Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, entry rules and entry form and questions can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

2021 iSANZ Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of Sunday 14 November.

Those interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 iSANZ Awards can register their interest by emailing michelle.vui@isanz.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ISANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 