Entries Open In 2021 iSANZ Awards

iSANZ, the awards that celebrate the achievements of New Zealand's information security and cyber security communities, is back in 2021 after postponement in 2020 due to Covid-19. Entries open today 19th August and stay open until Thursday 30 September.

Now in their 7th year, the iSANZ Board has taken the opportunity to make some changes to the 2021 Award categories and refresh the judging line-up.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says with COVID-19 disruptions and increasingly high-profile cyber attacks targeting New Zealand organisations, it has been a trying year for businesses of all kinds.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to recognise the focus, dedication and commitment of New Zealand's information security and cyber security communities. After a year of challenge and change, we look forward to seeing the iSANZ entries and celebrating excellence in information security on the national stage."

This year's iSANZ Award categories are:

Best Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative - open to organisations who have successfully implemented an InfoSec security project or awareness initiative.

Best Security Professional - open to senior security leaders holding full or part time positions as CISO, Security Manager, or similar security leadership position.

Best Start-Up or New Business - open to new information security / cyber security businesses founded in New Zealand and which have been operating for no more than five years.

Best Security Company of the Year - open to security companies with superior security products or solutions that help customers tackle today's most pressing InfoSec challenges.

Best NZ Security Product or Service - open to New Zealand companies who have an 'in service' Security Service or Product.

Up-and-Coming Cyber Security Star - open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of Cyber/ InfoSec in NZ with less than 3 years’ experience and who have made a positive and impressive impact on our community.

Each year the iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated Hall of Fame Award. Nominations can be made by emailing nominations@isanz.org.nz.

Because of last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, entries in the 2021 iSANZ Awards can be made for information security initiatives completed in either 2019/20 or 2020/21.

Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, entry rules and entry form and questions can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

2021 iSANZ Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of Sunday 14 November.

Those interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 iSANZ Awards can register their interest by emailing michelle.vui@isanz.org.nz.

