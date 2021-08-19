Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PDL By Schneider Electric Adds New Black Switch to Range

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Schneider Electric

PDL By Schneider Electric is enhancing its design-award-winning Iconic® switch and socket covers with a new model. The new Iconic Black switch has a matte black finish with a solid black edge, and joins the range of existing Iconic skins which were designed in response to more demand for black, wood and darker-toned fixtures and finishes.

The Iconic switches and sockets allow homeowners and designers to personalise and customise every aspect of a home’s design in accordance with their preferred function and style – all with an easy and safe ‘click’. Before PDL Iconic, New Zealand homeowners needed to contact an electrician to be able to change the style of their switches and power outlets in their home, and required a full removal and refit of their existing switchgear. With Iconic, once the back-end is safely installed by an electrician, the front cover (skin) can be easily and safely clicked on and clicked off by the homeowner, as simple as changing a cover on your phone.

Schneider Electric NZ Product Manager Vanessa Willats says, “People were at home more in the past 15 months and had extra time to get a feel for what they want to improve. They have also considered the aesthetics and design of lighting and switches in a way they perhaps haven’t in the past.

“The Iconic Black switch was originally developed as a one-off special, but it took off with designers, electricians and their customers and is now a permanent part of the range. Based on the response, Schneider Electric is forecasting that it will be one of the most popular colours in the Iconic range and a feature design element among the 10 colour options. We focus on listening to feedback and providing choice for customers and electricians, and our team has worked hard to bring this into the New Zealand market.

“We are particularly pleased that Leonie Hamill of Cube Dentro, one of New Zealand’s leading kitchen designers, has installed Iconic Black through the latest David Reid Pukekohe show homes and her own home, which is a terrific endorsement of the product’s stylishness and alignment with current market demand for design and function.”

Designer Leonie Hamill has been in the industry for 20-plus years. She says, “I like Iconic because it’s easy to install, and I am happy that there is now a Black switch, which provides another offering for clients. I have the Iconic Black switch and other black accents throughout my home – black is the most popular colourway now, as clients like to match black door handles, taps, switches and other elements. People want to make a feature out of those items, which were once seen as boring.

“I have had numerous orders since I have had the Iconic Black switch on display. Client feedback has been really positive. People like the product because it gives them options and is affordable but stylish, and doesn’t look cheap. In general there is definitely an increase in smart home technology and people wanting to explore options for right through the home.”

Ms Willats says, “Aesthetics and design are top of mind, and customers are increasingly well-versed in lighting, with awareness of dimmable lighting, warm light, positioning and sensors. There is also more prestige associated with lighting fixtures and the art and design associated with it. Iconic Black, and the whole Iconic range, is smart-meets-style. And for those who want to introduce some smart tech into their home, there is also Bluetooth technology which can be integrated without the need for any additional router or special wiring, so it's seamless.”

Features of the PDL Iconic® range include:

  • Offers 10 different colour choices with decorative skins, allowing you to easily change the look and style of your switches and power outlets;
  • Optional pictograms to make identifying the function of the switch easy;
  • Bluetooth low-energy enables easy configuration for timers, dimmers and time clocks through the Wiser Room App on a smartphone or tablet;
  • LED indicators; to be able to find your switch easily in the dark;
  • Options to include USB charging outlets and a shelf for sitting your smart devices on;
  • Features dimmers, timers and other electrical components required for connected living;
  • Sensor light/night light option for easier movement through the house at night or kids’ bedrooms.

The PDL Iconic® range is available through electricians and electrical wholesalers across New Zealand. A regularly updated list can be found here: https://www.pdl.co.nz/locate

For those who are interested in seeing and understanding the PDL Iconic range in more detail, free digital consultations are available by calling 0800 568 888 or visiting www.pdl.co.nz/iconic for more information.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

