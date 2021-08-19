Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairies Step Up In The Lockdown

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

As New Zealand’s 4,000 owner-operated dairies and service stations
step up as essential businesses during the current lockdown, they are
asking for enhanced Police support as well as Covid-19 vaccination
priority.

“The corner dairy is again to the fore as an essential business,” says
Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

“With around 4,000 owner-operated dairies, convenience stores and
service stations, we are everywhere Kiwis need us to be and are open
when Kiwis need essential items.

“Yet with almost a robbery every day, the current lockdown could make
us more of a target.

“As robberies cause huge mental distress and sadly injury as well as
property damage, a robbery could close a dairy when a community needs
it the most.

“We are asking our good friends at the Police to keep an extra eye on
dairies and service stations during trading hours and especially late
at night after non 24/7 businesses close.

“This is especially the case in our emptier central business areas
where there are big existing problems as well as in remote and rural
locations too.

“As frontline essential workers, dairy and service station workers
must be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations. Much talk has been
about the supermarkets, yet again, despite dairies helping to stop
non-essential travel to supermarkets.

“That’s why dairies and service stations are not just for Covid. We
are going to tell the Commerce Commission that we could offer Kiwis
much cheaper goods if they undertake real supermarket reform.

“Instead of spending taxpayers' money to get a new supermarket chain
to set up shop here, the Commerce Commission needs to focus upon the
supermarket’s grip over grocery wholesaling, distribution and logistics.

“Security, vaccinations and grocery reform will help dairies to keep
servicing the team of five million, not only now, but well after this
lockdown ends,” Mr Kaushal said.

