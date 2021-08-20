Westpac offers relief options to business customers affected by COVID-19

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to business customers affected by the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

The relief package features a range of possible support options, which may include:

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months;

- A temporary overdraft facility for business customers.

Retail customers experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 impacts should also contact us.

Westpac NZ Acting CEO Simon Power says anyone who’s feeling worried or uncertain about their immediate future should contact the bank.

“We really want to talk to customers who are concerned about their finances, whether it’s household savings or cashflow at their business,” Mr Power says.

“We have a range of ways you can do your banking through lockdown without leaving your home, to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, whether it’s online or on the phone.

“Please get in touch early so we can work through your options. Together, we’ll get through this.”

Customers who have been affected by the latest lockdown should call us on 0800 738 691 to discuss their individual needs.

