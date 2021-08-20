Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Opteon Launches Brand In The United States

Friday, 20 August 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Opteon

New Zealand And Australian Valuation Firm Opteon Launches Brand In The United States

New Zealand and Australia’s leading valuation firm Opteon is launching its brand in the United States following the recent acquisitions in the market.

Earlier in 2021, Opteon announced the acquisition of the valuation firm The William Fall Group (WFG) and its related brands, Valuation Partners and Summit Valuation Solutions in the U.S.

This followed Opteon’s move into the U.S market in 2019, when they acquired appraisal management company Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) which manages property valuations across all 50 states.

As Opteon’s presence in the United States continues to grow, the decision was made to align the brands to better reflect their global footprint and aligned vision. Apex and Valuation Partners will be housed under Opteon AMC, Inc., while The William Fall Group and any future staff appraiser entities will be housed under Opteon Appraisal, Inc.

The name change reflects Opteon’s ultimate goal for the American appraisal industry: same-day appraisals. As the largest property and valuation service provider in New Zealand and Australia, Opteon has developed innovative technology solutions to deliver valuation reports quickly and efficiently for residential, commercial, government and agribusiness properties. The company now plans to bring same-day valuations to the American market with this market-leading technology.

Opteon’s Group CEO Chris Knight says,

“In New Zealand and Australia, the name Opteon is synonymous with innovative property solutions. Soon, the Opteon name in the U.S. will have the same meaning.”

Knight has moved to the U.S. to provide additional expertise and leadership as stepped changes are introduced in the market.

“Unifying our business under the Opteon brand clearly defines our relationship and shared goals,“ Knight says.

About Opteon

Founded in 2005, Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company’s recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customisation of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimise human error without eliminating human expertise.

www.opteonsolutions.com

