Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairies Left In The Cold As ‘Essential Workers’

Monday, 23 August 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group


Despite writing to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health,
dairy owners have had no contact regarding vaccinations as essential
workers.

“Nearly one in five Kiwis shop at dairies and during lockdowns that
spikes because it prevents unnecessary trips and queues at
supermarkets,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business
Owners Group.

“We have written to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health asking
for vaccination priority. We have had no contact aside from the usual
acknowledgment despite dairies and independent service stations being
key workers.

“Instead, all we hear about, via the media, is a single ‘drive-thru’
vaccination centre for supermarket workers and bus drivers. We would
have thought drivers would have been done by now.

“This also shows very little understanding of how small business operates.

“Dairy owners can’t just shoot off to South Auckland if their business
is in Pukekohe or Helensville because that closes the store Kiwis
need. It also leaves those shops vulnerable to criminals and there
has been a spike in dairy crime.

"We are certain the Prime Minister does not wish to leave the
impression that dairies are an afterthought.

“There are many ways to do this. For starters, how about working with
GPs and Pharmacies who are trained vaccinators to vaccinate essential
workers locally. Another is a Uber-like booking system for "mobile
vaccinators" to come to those key workers who can't get away but in a
planned orderly way.

"This helps to keep people in community bubbles instead of
congregating them at a mass event.

“What about Johnsonville and Miramar in Wellington and getting ahead
of the curve?

“Separately, we asked the Prime Minister to look at other businesses
we represent, the ones forced to close, forced to ditch perishable
stock and forced to pay rent, gas power and rates.

"Especially as things are getting worse and not better.

“It would be nice to think councils would grant us rate credits this
time around with government meeting us halfway on costs for something
we have no control of and was not our fault. This is causing huge
amounts of stress on business owners and their families as they need
kindness too,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 