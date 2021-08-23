Dairies Left In The Cold As ‘Essential Workers’



Despite writing to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health,

dairy owners have had no contact regarding vaccinations as essential

workers.

“Nearly one in five Kiwis shop at dairies and during lockdowns that

spikes because it prevents unnecessary trips and queues at

supermarkets,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business

Owners Group.

“We have written to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health asking

for vaccination priority. We have had no contact aside from the usual

acknowledgment despite dairies and independent service stations being

key workers.

“Instead, all we hear about, via the media, is a single ‘drive-thru’

vaccination centre for supermarket workers and bus drivers. We would

have thought drivers would have been done by now.

“This also shows very little understanding of how small business operates.

“Dairy owners can’t just shoot off to South Auckland if their business

is in Pukekohe or Helensville because that closes the store Kiwis

need. It also leaves those shops vulnerable to criminals and there

has been a spike in dairy crime.

"We are certain the Prime Minister does not wish to leave the

impression that dairies are an afterthought.

“There are many ways to do this. For starters, how about working with

GPs and Pharmacies who are trained vaccinators to vaccinate essential

workers locally. Another is a Uber-like booking system for "mobile

vaccinators" to come to those key workers who can't get away but in a

planned orderly way.

"This helps to keep people in community bubbles instead of

congregating them at a mass event.

“What about Johnsonville and Miramar in Wellington and getting ahead

of the curve?

“Separately, we asked the Prime Minister to look at other businesses

we represent, the ones forced to close, forced to ditch perishable

stock and forced to pay rent, gas power and rates.

"Especially as things are getting worse and not better.

“It would be nice to think councils would grant us rate credits this

time around with government meeting us halfway on costs for something

we have no control of and was not our fault. This is causing huge

amounts of stress on business owners and their families as they need

kindness too,” Mr Kaushal said.

