ANZIIF's 'Making a Difference Awards' now open for New Zealand insurance industry

New Zealand insurance professionals can now make a submission for the 'Making a Difference' recognition awards.

The awards were set up as part of ANZIIF's Year of the Insurance Professional initiative, highlighting individuals who have gone above and beyond to display professionalism in their workplace, and for their customers.

The awards will be open to all sectors of the New Zealand Insurance industry.

'ANZIIF's Making a Difference Awards have created a great buzz in the insurance community. It's been great to see insurance professionals celebrating each other's achievements on social media and in ANZIIF's Members Centre,' says Damian Falkingham, ANZIIF General Manager Industry Engagement.

'By celebrating the things we do well, we can continue to raise the profile of insurance in the community. We encourage insurance professionals to enter by either self-nominating or nominating a colleague or peer who has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, commitment, achievement and passion in the insurance industry.'

Winners will receive a profile on the ANZIIF Members Center which receives high levels of engagement from all sectors of the insurance industry on a daily basis.

Making a Difference Awards New Zealand

proudly supported by Sedgwick

Prize: An experience of your choice - valued up to $500. Example: MH2 On White Water Adventure for 2 or Waiheke Wine Tour for 2.



Entries will close 7pm (NZST) Friday 24th September 2021

Winners will be announced Wednesday 1st December 2021

© Scoop Media

