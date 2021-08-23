Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five ways small businesses can strengthen financial footing

Monday, 23 August 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

While possessing and operating a small business appears incredibly exhilarating and rewarding, it is not all glitz and glamour. Small business owners need to overcome various challenges while starting, running, and growing a business. One such imperative challenge is maintaining a solid financial footing, which requires small businesses to implement some effective strategies to keep their entities in the green.

Notably, businesses that tend to retain strong financial flexibility are far more likely to enjoy long-term success. Meanwhile, a robust financial foundation allows small businesses to stand against financial pressures in an unforeseen situation and seize a profitable opportunity. In other words, it enables businesses to come up with the required cash without incurring adverse financial situations in the present or the future.

It will not be wrong to say that there is a direct correlation between having a firm financial footing and running a profitable business. Towards this end, let us discuss few enticing ways through which a small business can build a sound financial base:

  1. Track and report your financials accurately

The ideal way to ensure solvency in a business is by building out the systems to accurately track and report financials. Such a process allows small businesses to stay compliant while streamlining their expenditure or income-centric initiatives across the board. Meanwhile, financial reporting enables businesses to identify both present and past trends, which can empower them to tackle any potential weakness and improve the overall health of the entity.

To track financials, businesses can formulate a realistic and detailed budget, which sets the framework for their finances. Meanwhile, businesses can closely monitor and analyse their profit and loss and monthly cash flow statements to gauge their profitability & cash position and make informed decisions.

  1. Ensure effective accounting system

It is also essential for small businesses to have an effective accounting system, which helps them measure business growth and identify areas that need improvement and attention. The effectiveness of an accounting system relies on how it is formulated and maintained. Such a system should be set up to closely reflect a business’s operations, including its various sources of revenue and expenditures.

A reliable accounting system holds the power to convert data into a format that reveals an entirely personalised and interactive story about your business. While there are multiple accounting software systems available in the market to choose from, businesses can have a professional with prior knowledge of the accounting tools to ensure accuracy and flexibility in such systems.

  1. Manage your business bills well

Keeping up with business bills or invoices is vital for small businesses to achieve sound financial footing. Every business intends to be paid on time; however, a minor act of negligence in business bills can trigger innumerable financial troubles and prompt poor cash flow. Thus, businesses should ensure that they send out invoices quickly and systematically to allow payments to hit their bank accounts faster.

Meanwhile, invoicing can sometimes be tedious as it demands dealing with the records of multiple clients, their previous records, transactions, credit details, etc. To dodge such difficulties, businesses can adopt a comprehensive strategy to produce, send, and keep track of their invoices. Automating billing while setting up recurring billing is one such effortless technique to manage invoices.

  1. Build business credit

One thing is common in most financially healthy businesses - a robust understanding of credit products and an enriching experience using them. In fact, being able to access business credit can be a break it or make it moment for businesses, particularly in case of an unexpected event.

Thus, small businesses need to establish business credit, which helps them experience the advantages of having good business credit, maintain a credit history and exhibit separation between owners and the business. Besides, business credit also works as an important tool for formulating relationships with vendors and other business-to-business sellers.

Building business credit may seem like a daunting process to some small businesses. However, companies can begin by taking small steps to establish business credit, like obtaining an Employer Identification Number, opening business bank accounts, and setting up a dedicated phone line for their business.

  1. Minimise overhead expenses

Overhead expenses are one area that can quickly become a drain on business revenues and could be cut back with minimal risk. In fact, minimising overhead costs can help businesses stay afloat even during periods of low sales and economic downturns. Such costs primarily comprise professional expenses, administrative costs, insurance, rent payments, utilities, licenses and permits and office equipment.

Though most overhead costs remain consistent each month, businesses can limit or eliminate some of these costs by embracing cost reduction strategies. These strategies include outsourcing specific business duties, shifting to remote working, reconsidering software upgrades, or going paperless. The aim should be to cut some small expenses here and there, which can add up significantly over the long term.

Remember, the success of any business is determined by its financial stability that ensures its smooth functioning and makes it profitable. Thus, small businesses should make it a priority to bolster their financial footing before investing in their business expansion and exploring other related opportunities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 