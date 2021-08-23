Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sponsor Support Continues For Dairy Industry Awards

Monday, 23 August 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards


Entries for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) open October 1st with planning well underway and National sponsors continuing to back the programme.

The Awards programme allows entrants to connect, learn and grow as individuals across the board from Trainees and new entrants to the industry through to experienced Share Farmers.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is thrilled to confirm DeLaval have renewed their sponsorship for the next three years. “It’s a significant commitment and we’re rapt to have world leaders in milking equipment and solutions for dairy farmers as part of our national sponsor family.”

“DeLaval strive to make sustainable food production possible, ensuring milk quality and animal health and the NZDIA programme is an important vehicle to help them do that,” he says.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support from our National sponsors and it’s fantastic to have their ongoing support,” he says.

“The relationships that develop between entrants and sponsor representatives as they network, work together and learn from each other are a true benefit of sponsoring the Awards.”

DeLaval Oceania Marketing and Communications Manager Sharon Yeeles says DeLaval remain committed to supporting New Zealand dairy farmers.

“At DeLaval, we too are dairy farmers and have been supporting NZ dairy farmers since 1926, and have also milked our own herds for over 135 years.”

“As part of our DNA we understand and recognise the key challenges that all dairy farmers face today and we look forward to supporting NZDIA and all the entrants in the coming 3 years,” she says.

Robin says the DeLaval team bring knowledge, experience and fun to the entrants’ Awards journey. “We appreciate being part of the programme is a huge commitment and the DeLaval team always turn up with a smile and are a pleasure to work with.”

“DeLaval are fantastic supporters of the dairy industry and understand the challenges farmers face,” he says.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries open for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on October 1st 2021 with registrations of interest able to be made now at dairyindustryawards.co.nz

An announcement on the date and location of the 2022 National Awards gala dinner is expected by the end of August.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Dairy Industry Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 