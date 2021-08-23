Sponsor Support Continues For Dairy Industry Awards



Entries for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) open October 1st with planning well underway and National sponsors continuing to back the programme.

The Awards programme allows entrants to connect, learn and grow as individuals across the board from Trainees and new entrants to the industry through to experienced Share Farmers.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is thrilled to confirm DeLaval have renewed their sponsorship for the next three years. “It’s a significant commitment and we’re rapt to have world leaders in milking equipment and solutions for dairy farmers as part of our national sponsor family.”

“DeLaval strive to make sustainable food production possible, ensuring milk quality and animal health and the NZDIA programme is an important vehicle to help them do that,” he says.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support from our National sponsors and it’s fantastic to have their ongoing support,” he says.

“The relationships that develop between entrants and sponsor representatives as they network, work together and learn from each other are a true benefit of sponsoring the Awards.”

DeLaval Oceania Marketing and Communications Manager Sharon Yeeles says DeLaval remain committed to supporting New Zealand dairy farmers.

“At DeLaval, we too are dairy farmers and have been supporting NZ dairy farmers since 1926, and have also milked our own herds for over 135 years.”

“As part of our DNA we understand and recognise the key challenges that all dairy farmers face today and we look forward to supporting NZDIA and all the entrants in the coming 3 years,” she says.

Robin says the DeLaval team bring knowledge, experience and fun to the entrants’ Awards journey. “We appreciate being part of the programme is a huge commitment and the DeLaval team always turn up with a smile and are a pleasure to work with.”

“DeLaval are fantastic supporters of the dairy industry and understand the challenges farmers face,” he says.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries open for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on October 1st 2021 with registrations of interest able to be made now at dairyindustryawards.co.nz

An announcement on the date and location of the 2022 National Awards gala dinner is expected by the end of August.



